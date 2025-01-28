Data Privacy Day: Your Digital Footprint Matters More Than Ever

28 January is observed as Data Privacy Day every year it’s the annual reminder to the world at large about the use of technology in this digital first age. It first started in 1981 and has since become a global campaign to protect personal data through the signing of Europe’s Convention 108.
Why Data Privacy Is Important?
With technology advancing so fast Data Privacy Day is highlighting the question of how to ensure multiple layers of personal data privacy. Every click, swipe and post we make on our internet enabled devices creates a digital footprint most of which can be exploited, observed or monetized without our knowledge.
The 2025 theme “Taking Control of Your Data” will therefore focus on motivating individuals to take control of their digital selves. While it’s about the right to privacy it’s also about the responsibilities on individuals and organisations when handling sensitive information.
Vipul Valamjee , Head of Data Engineering, Altimetrik Says:
“Data is the foundation of innovation and the backbone of trust in the digital economy. In a connected world where every interaction and transaction feeds into the bigger digital picture, protecting personal data has gone from being a regulatory requirement to a moral imperative. With the rise of AI, cloud, and IoT, the need for robust data protection has never been more pressing.
While these technologies open up new possibilities, they also bring new risks. AI is reshaping industries through predictive analytics and automation but raises big questions around data misuse and privacy breaches. 86% of consumers worry about cyber risks and the societal impact of AI, including job security. These concerns highlight the need for organizations to implement strong controls, adopt ethical practices, and be transparent in data management.
And the DPDP Act is a big step towards stronger privacy frameworks, more control for individuals, and corporate accountability. But regulations alone are not enough. Change requires action from businesses.
Embedding privacy by design, zero-trust architecture, and AI-driven protection tools are the ways to address the emerging threats and build trust. At Altimetrik we are committed to privacy in every solution so technology can progress without compromising security.
Focus On India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Act, DPDPA
One of the biggest privacy regulation of 2023 is India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDPA). It aims to address the complexities of data management in the digital economy through a legal framework and lays down a framework for processing of personal information of persons or entities from another country by virtue of transactions with residents of India.
Some of the key points in the DPA are:
Right to Information and User Rights: Users will have the right to access, update or delete personal data.
Informed Consent: Organizations must obtain informed consent which means consent given for processing of data.
Accountability for Data Breaches: Offenders may be penalized for delay in protecting user data.
Certain Special Exemptions: Allowance of exceptions for national security and other public interest issues raise concerns over oversight.
So while the Act is a big step forward for user privacy, it’s criticized by its detractors for too many government exemptions and discretionary powers.
Cybersecurity by 2025
The digital world didn’t take a break; instead it’s like a never-ending attempt to catch up with the latest:
AI-Kitted Attacks and Defenses: AI goes both ways-aiding in using another set of high-tech tools to boost cybersecurity or becoming a cyberattack in one swipe.
Data Localisation: Countries including India want data to be stored locally thus raising questions over privacy/more security.
Cost of Breaches: The average cost of a breach is $4.88 million in 2024 and defending against soft failures is mandatory.
Human Awareness: Humans are still the weakest link in countering cyber attacks so awareness programs are being developed.
Tips to Protect Your Digital Footprint
Data Privary Day should not only raise awareness but also take action. When you want to protect your information, here are simple recommendations to always use:
Difficult Password: Use a different password for every on-line account. Try to use a password manager to keep them easier to remember.
Two-Factor Authentication: Add an extra level of protection to your online accounts.
Be Cautious To Click: Always check the sender of the email and the message before clicking on any link.
Protect Your Privacy Settings: Check on your social media and application privacy settings from time to time.
Stay Informed: Attend trainings and webinars for the latest threats and best practices in the industry.
What Is the Importance of Data Privacy Day in India?
It is a timely reminder for all of us to be accountable for our digital lives. After all, personal information CAN mean more than mere numbers or bytes. With new emerging laws like DPDPA and the much- awaited implementation of Data Protection Regulations, it's no longer an individualized act to protect such data.
Your little actions today will prepare you to have such a digital future that is much safer. This is your time to take control of your data and reclaim your online identity.
Educate Yourself With DPDPA Workshops
PCQuest has organized workshops about India's Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDPA) to simplify things and help everyone make that first step toward better data privacy. They explain the law and your rights and tell you how to comply and keep your personal data secure.
Take charge of your digital footprint and join us in building a more secure online world!
For more information and to participate, please visit PCQuest's DPDPA Workshop.