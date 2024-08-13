Samagra Partners with Dhiway to Build Developer Community for CORD Blockchain

Samagra Development Associates Private Ltd (Samagra), known for its work in implementing Code for GovTech (C4GT) to foster developer communities, has announced a strategic partnership with Dhiway, a leader in enterprise Web 3.0 open trust infrastructure. This collaboration aims to build a vibrant developer community around CORD, an open-source Layer 1 blockchain framework.

Advertisment

This partnership will focus on providing structured mentorship and outreach programs to community members. The goal is to encourage the development of innovative solutions to tackle complex, nation-scale challenges using the CORD blockchain. Additionally, the collaboration seeks to engage with industry stakeholders, government agencies, and regulatory bodies to increase awareness and involvement in Open Trust Infrastructure.

Nitin Kashyap, Senior Vice President and Head of Product at Samagra, highlighted the importance of sustaining Digital Public Goods (DPGs) and open-source technology for the public good. "India is making remarkable strides in building DPGs and Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI). As we set new benchmarks, it becomes crucial to ensure the adoption, maintenance, and sustainability of DPGs and open-source technology for the public good. Achieving population-scale impact requires a comprehensive, whole-of-system approach. Through initiatives like C4GT, we aim to unite organizations and contributors to drive this mission as a community. Our collaboration with Dhiway marks a significant step forward in strengthening this community."

K P Pradeep, Chief Strategic Officer at Dhiway, emphasized the need for developers to gain the skills and knowledge necessary for building at scale using the CORD Blockchain framework. "Today, it is critical that developers acquire the habit, discipline, and knowledge for building at scale using the CORD Blockchain framework. The multiplier effect of open standards, open-source software, open protocols, and open trust infrastructure will unlock the potential to solve challenges for India and the world. Samagra’s focus on enabling DPGs that fit within a DPI complements our vision of reshaping the digital future."