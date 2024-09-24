Empowering MSMEs with Business Automation

The Automate Business Summit, a two-day whirlwind of ideas and innovation, brought together 150 industry leaders and entrepreneurs buzzing with energy to unlock the potential of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) through the magic of automation. The theme? "Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Growth, Efficiency, and Innovation through Easy Business Automation." In other words, teaching MSMEs how to work smarter, not harder.

Empowering Growth Through Automation

2024 was a game-changer for over 10,000 MSMEs who hitched their wagons to the Automate Business platform. The buzz is that by 2025, this number will only skyrocket. Picture this: a tool so sharp it cuts through the daily grind and frees up your hands and mind for bigger things.

Sanjeev Bikhchandani, the wizard behind Info Edge, laid it out simply, "Think of automation like your business’s autopilot—handling the mundane so you can soar." Kewal Kishan, the mastermind of Automate Business, dreams big too, "We’re here not just to play the game but to change it, making automation a no-brainer for the MSME crowd."

Trust in Automation: Lock and Key

Navigating the digital sky can be daunting with data security concerns clouding the horizon. Kewal addressed these head-on, "Our systems are like Fort Knox—always updated, always guarded." He assured that with top-tier security like what's found on AWS, businesses are in safe hands. "Think of it as having an invisible cybersecurity cloak wrapped around your data."

Automation: The New Workforce Multiplier

Forget the old scare of robots stealing jobs. Automation is here to boost your team’s superpowers, allowing humans to tackle more creative and strategic missions. Automate Business doesn’t just automate tasks; it transforms them. "We’re not just filling gaps; we’re bridging worlds—from managing leaves to customer chats at lightning speed."