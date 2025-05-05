Gen Z powers a smartphone gaming surge as 30 percent demand premium experiences

Gaming grows up on smartphones

Smartphone gaming in India is no longer just a digital distraction—it’s becoming a way of life, especially for Gen Z. A new report from CyberMedia Research (CMR) shows that 74% of Gen Z now game weekly, with nearly one-third spending up to six hours per week on mobile titles. What’s changing fast is the quality of experience they demand.

Gone are the days of pixelated runners and tap-based puzzles. Today, 30% of Gen Z gamers are making a conscious switch to premium games, driven by better graphics, faster performance, and social competitiveness.

From casual play to competitive edge

According to the CMR study, gaming is primarily about entertainment for 72% of users. But a significant number—52%—see it as a brain booster, while 41% enjoy the social buzz. Game discovery, too, follows a highly social path. A majority of players (66%) hear about new titles from friends, with social media (55%) and app stores (51%) following closely behind.

This social-first pattern is particularly pronounced among Gen Z. Not only are they more connected and experimental in discovering new games, but 57% of them are actively participating in eSports. It’s a jump from leisure to leaderboard, where performance matters more than ever.

Performance matters—and Gen Z knows it

For this generation of smartphone gamers, performance isn't an afterthought—it’s the deciding factor. Nearly half (46%) of Gen Z users base their smartphone purchases on chipset performance. Brands like MediaTek and Qualcomm are now as recognizable among young users as the smartphones they power.

The study finds brand awareness neck-and-neck for both chipset makers among Gen Z: MediaTek holds a slight edge at 55%, with Qualcomm close behind at 52%. Among Gen Alpha, both are even more evenly matched. Satisfaction and loyalty tip in favor of MediaTek, while Qualcomm retains its premium status, with 40% of its users—and 45% of Gen Alpha—willing to pay more for it.

The battle between MediaTek and Qualcomm is no longer confined to specs—it’s about user trust, perceived value, and who best supports the rising demands of mobile gaming.

Genre preferences and go-to games

The top genres for mobile gamers reflect an interesting duality: puzzle games (19%) and first-person shooters (19%) share the top spot, showing an appetite for both casual mental challenges and adrenaline-fueled combat. Action-adventure titles follow close behind, appealing to users who want depth and immersion.

Among more serious players, Free Fire and BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) dominate—each grabbing 26% of the user base. Both games have benefited from strong community engagement, frequent updates, and support for budget to mid-range phones, making them accessible and competitive.

What it means for the mobile ecosystem

As smartphones become the preferred gaming platform, hardware has to keep up. Smooth frame rates, quick response times, and battery efficiency are now table stakes. Chipset brands are becoming enablers of digital identity—going beyond tech to influence how young users game, share, and compete.

“Mobile gaming is no longer just a pastime—it’s a powerful expression of Gen Z’s lifestyle and digital identity,” said Menka Kumari, Analyst at CMR. “As expectations grow, chipsets are stepping up as strategic influencers in smartphone buying decisions.”