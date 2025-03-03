Honor Magic series now with 7 years of Android updates: MWC 2025

Honor in the month at MWC 2025 revealed that devices from the Magic series would henceforth get major Android upgrades and security updates for seven years. The announcement came in a week Qualcomm promised support for its Snapdragon 8 and 7 processors for eight years.
According to Honor, it would now join Google and Samsung as only three companies extending major upgrades beyond normal lifespan support, according to GSMArena.
Honor Magic Series AI-focused Strategy
This news is included in Honor's new strategic plan named "Alpha Plan" aimed at establishing a global device ecosystem that is governed by artificial intelligence.
Honor is also moving towards sustainability by minimizing e-waste through a long support cycle that challenges users to retain their devices longer. The company mentions that it is a world leader in device lifecycle management under the EU Circular Economy and Ecodesign Regulation.
The first to receive the updated support will be the flagship HONOR Magic 7 Pro, but it is not yet known whether previous Honor Magic models will be included in this initiative. More information on this is expected shortly.
HONOR Earbuds Open
In addition, HONOR introduced the HONOR Earbuds Open, the latest earbuds by the company with an open design, specifically designed for comfort while wearing for long periods.
The innovative ergonomic design distributes force evenly and refrains from touching highly sensitive spots on your ears, guaranteeing a comfortable experience no matter how long you use it, the company claims. In terms of sound quality, it features a 16mm magnetic driver, titanium-plated tweeter dome, and 3-mic hybrid ANC and provides a spatial audio experience.
There's also a translation feature powered by AI that has three modes: Shared, where you can share every bud with a speaker and listener; Exclusive, which utilizes the earbuds and phone speaker; and Interpreter, which does lecture and seminar translations. There's also AI assistant support, multi-device connection, and fast charging support in the earbuds.