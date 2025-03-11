iQOO Neo 10R 5G: A Flagship Killer or Just Another Mid-Range Contender?

The iQOO Neo 10R 5G has officially launched in India, adding another powerful device to the mid-range smartphone market. But with so many performance-focused devices out there, does the Neo 10R truly stand out?

Powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, a 6.78-inch 144Hz AMOLED display, and a 6,400mAh battery with 80W fast charging, the phone is marketed as a gaming powerhouse. But the real question is—does the iQOO Neo 10R price in India justify the hype, or is it just another mid-range device with big claims?

iQOO Neo 10R: Where Does It Stand?

Variant iQOO Neo 10R Price in India 8GB + 128GB Rs 24,999 8GB + 256GB Rs 26,999 12GB + 256GB Rs 28,999

At this price, iQOO is clearly targeting gamers and power users looking for flagship-grade performance without the premium price tag. However, it faces stiff competition from OnePlus, Realme, and Xiaomi, which have been aggressively pricing their performance-focused smartphones in the same range.

Launch Offers:

Rs 2,000 instant discount on ICICI, HDFC, and SBI cards

on ICICI, HDFC, and SBI cards Rs 2,000 exchange bonus

12-month extended warranty for Rs 99

Available from March 19 on Amazon and iQOO’s official store

What Sets the iQOO Neo 10R Apart?

1. The Fastest Chipset in Its Segment?

iQOO claims that the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 makes the Neo 10R the fastest smartphone in its category. While it has scored 1.7 million+ on AnTuTu, real-world performance is what matters. Competing phones like the OnePlus 12R (Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) and Redmi K70 (Dimensity 8300 Ultra) also deliver flagship-like performance at similar prices.

Verdict: The Neo 10R is a beast on paper, but real-world gaming tests will decide if it outshines its rivals.

2. Display Wars: 144Hz Refresh Rate is Impressive

With a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, 144Hz refresh rate, and 4,500 nits peak brightness, the Neo 10R has one of the best displays in its price range. However, most competitors offer 120Hz AMOLED panels, and unless you're a hardcore gamer, the extra refresh rate may not be a game-changer.

Verdict: A high-refresh-rate display is great, but does it justify the price?

3. Gaming Features Galore, But Are They Enough?

iQOO is heavily promoting the gaming features of the Neo 10R, including:

90fps gaming support

Built-in FPS meter

Monster Mode for optimized performance

2000Hz instant touch sampling rate

Vapour Cooling Chamber (6043mm²) for heat dissipation

While these features look promising, gaming phones from Asus ROG and RedMagic still dominate in thermals and optimization.

Verdict: Solid gaming features, but cooling and sustained performance will be key.

4. Battery Life & Charging: A Major Strength

6,400mAh battery is larger than most competitors in this range.

is in this range. 80W fast charging gets you to 100% in under 40 minutes .

gets you . Bypass charging lets you game while plugged in without overheating.

Verdict: Big battery, fast charging—easily one of the best in its segment.

5. Cameras: Just Another Dual Setup?

50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor (OIS Portrait)

(OIS Portrait) 8MP ultra-wide camera

32MP front camera

For a "flagship killer", the Neo 10R lacks a dedicated telephoto lens or a high-end ultra-wide sensor. Competitors like the Vivo V30 Pro and Google Pixel 7a offer better camera versatility at slightly higher prices.

Verdict: Good primary camera, but limited versatility.

iQOO Neo 10R vs Competitors: Does It Justify Its Price?

Feature iQOO Neo 10R OnePlus 12R Redmi K70 Processor Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Dimensity 8300 Ultra Display 6.78” 1.5K AMOLED, 144Hz 6.78” 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz 6.67” 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz Battery 6,400mAh, 80W 5,500mAh, 100W 5,000mAh, 90W Cameras 50MP + 8MP, 32MP selfie 50MP + 8MP + 2MP, 16MP selfie 50MP + 12MP + 2MP, 20MP selfie Gaming Features 2000Hz touch, Vapour Cooling HyperBoost gaming mode VC Cooling, AI Frame Rate Boost Price (Base Variant) Rs 24,999 Rs 39,999 Rs 29,999

Worth It or Not?

The iQOO Neo 10R price in India is competitive, but is it the best choice?

Buy it if you want: A high-refresh-rate AMOLED display (144Hz) A massive 6,400mAh battery Gaming-focused optimizations (2000Hz touch, Vapour Cooling, FPS meter) A flagship processor at a mid-range price

Skip it if you want: A premium camera experience (no telephoto, average ultra-wide) Better brand software updates (iQOO offers 3 years of OS updates vs 4-5 years on Pixel/Samsung) Faster wired charging (competitors offer 90W-120W)



Is the iQOO Neo 10R 5G a Flagship Killer?

The iQOO Neo 10R makes it one of the most aggressively priced gaming smartphones in its segment. It brings top-tier performance, a stunning display, and strong battery life, but it misses out on a premium camera setup and ultra-fast charging.

For gamers and power users, it's an excellent buy under Rs 30,000. But if you're looking for a balanced all-rounder, you might want to consider alternatives like the OnePlus 12R or Pixel 7a.

So, is the Neo 10R a true flagship killer? It’s close, but not quite there yet.