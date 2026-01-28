Is Apple iOS 26.3 Beta the best update yet for Android users?

With iOS 26.3 beta 3, Apple has upgraded its Android migration tools, allowing users to switch from Android to iPhone while retaining apps, preferences and login data. Apple iOS 26.3 beta makes switching from Android to iPhone easier with improved data transfer and setup experience. The set up process has been significantly improved as Apple has issued iOS 26.3 beta 3 to developers and users who have switched their Android devices are now able to switch their platforms. This update will ensure that data, accounts and preferences that were once Android-based soon become iPhone-friendly, and the switch between the industries and their respective ecosystems will become much easier due to the smooth transition that is previously accompanied by friction.
Streamlined Android-to-iPhone transfer
One of the key iOS 26.3 features is expanded iPhone data transfer from Android, covering apps, credentials and personal settings. The headline functionality of iOS 26.3 is aimed at simplifying the migration process by making it more comprehensive. This means that when installing a new iPhone, one can now not only transfer basic contacts, photos and messages, but also a broader range of data in apps, login credentials and personal preferences directly out of their Android phone. This aims at reducing the sense of starting afresh that comes with changing platforms. It seems that the idea of Apple is to attract a greater number of Android switchers, particularly in 2026 when the company will be intensifying its AI capabilities and ecosystem benefits.
Apple iOS beta update: Subtle design tweaks to wallpapers
Alongside migration tools, the Apple iOS beta update refreshes Astronomy and Weather wallpapers with more control over dynamic effects. Newly, with the migration upgrade, iOS 26.3 beta 3 comes with an update of the Astronomy and Weather wallpaper collections. The updates also have more customisation, which provide more control to the user about the behaviour and appearance of dynamic backgrounds in both lock screen and home screen. Although the changes are not radical, they show that Apple is focused on refining minor but highly utilised details, making iOS more personalised without significant changes.
iOS 26.3 beta bug fixes and stability improvements
For users testing iOS 26.3 beta in India, Apple has focused on system stability, battery optimisation and bug fixes across supported iPhones. Similar to the majority of beta releases, iOS 26.3 beta 3 contains bug fixes and performance improvements under-the-hood. These releases are dedicated to the elimination of glitches, the enhancement of the stability of the system, and the guarantee of a better battery life in a variety of iPhone models. The enhancements are especially relevant because Apple is about to make bigger feature drops in the latter half of the year that will be based on a more sound foundation.
Looking ahead to Gemini powered Siri in iOS 26.4
Apple is also preparing a Gemini powered Siri in iOS 26.4, promising smarter conversations and deeper app integration. iOS 26.3 also previews the next major assistant upgrade in iOS 26.4 by Apple which will be a Gemini-powered Siri. Such a partnership with Google will be more natural conversations, more contextual interpretation and integration of the app, which can make Siri a more effective competitor to ChatGPT and Alexa. The beta time frame implies that Apple is trying the ecosystem inside and out before expanding to other platforms.
How to install iOS 26.3 Beta 3
Developers and public testers can install iOS 26.3 beta 3 through Apple’s Beta Software Program after enrolling their iPhone model. The developers and beta testers have access to iOS 26.3 beta 3 which applies early access to new features such as enhanced Android migration. These steps can be followed and it is advisable to always back up your iPhone first as betas may cause bugs or instability.
Register in the Apple Beta Software Program (public testers) or Apple developer Program with your Apple ID on beta.apple.com or developer.apple.com.
Register your specific iPhone model for beta updates through the program's website.
On your iPhone, download the iOS 26.3 beta profile directly from the enrollment page.
Go to Settings > General > VPN & Device Management (or Profiles), select the beta profile, and tap Install.
Enter your device passcode if prompted, then restart your iPhone to apply the profile.
Open Settings > General > Software Update--iOS 26.3 beta 3 should now appear as available.
Tap Download and Install, agree to terms, and let the update complete (connect to Wi-Fi and power source recommended).
After installation, your iPhone will restart with the new beta software loaded.
