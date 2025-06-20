MediaTek turns up the heat with Dimensity 8450 as AI and gaming collide

In an event that blended product strategy with gaming showmanship, MediaTek took the wraps off its latest silicon brainchild — the Dimensity 8450, a premium 5G system-on-chip (SoC) tailored for high-performance smartphones. The announcement, made during the MediaTek India Dimensity Summit 2025 in New Delhi, was not just a product reveal but a showcase of the company’s broader ambitions in AI, gaming, and connectivity.

Positioned between the Dimensity 8000 and 9000 series, the Dimensity 8450 is crafted for devices that balance flagship features with accessible pricing. But beneath that positioning lies a chipset that punches well above its weight.

Agentic AI and “All Big Core” power architecture

One of the standout features of the Dimensity 8450 is its All Big Core CPU design, a configuration that replaces low-power cores with more powerful ones, eight ARM Cortex-A725 cores, no less. Topped with a Mali-G720 MC7 GPU, the SoC reaches peak clock speeds of 3.25 GHz, ensuring ultra-responsive performance for multitasking, content creation, and most notably gaming.

Powering the intelligence side is MediaTek’s new Dimensity Agentic AI Engine (DAE), which supports large language models (LLMs), small language models (SLMs), and multimodal models (LMMs). The built-in NPU 880 delivers flagship-grade on-device AI, enabling real-time enhancements for voice assistants, smart photography, and generative media tools.

This SoC is not in the flagship bracket, yet, it delivers flagship performance while maintaining a power envelope of just 7W, thanks to a 4nm manufacturing process. This means users get sustained performance without thermal throttling or battery anxiety.

Camera specs and creative edge

Content creators will find much to like. The Dimensity 8450 supports up to 320MP single cameras and triple 32MP setups, backed by the Imagiq 1080 ISP and in-sensor zoom (QPD remosaic). Add to that multi-frame EIS, 4K60 HDR (HLG) video, and support for AV1/H.265 codecs, and you've got a mobile studio in your pocket.

Gaming, GenAI, and future-ready phones

Gaming was central at the summit with live demos of PUBG90 (BGMI) and Genshin Impact pushing the new chipset to its limits. According to MediaTek, the chipset’s StarSpeed Engine, an enhancement over previous GPU optimizations, offers improved responsiveness and scene loading times, especially in open-world and multiplayer titles.

Adding to the gaming cred is support for WQHD+ 144Hz displays, dual-screen output, and LPDDR5X RAM up to 24GB, enough to satisfy even power users who treat phones like PCs.

5G-A and the OEM ecosystem

With 5G-A modem speeds peaking at 5.17 Gbps, dual SIM 5G standby, and 3CC carrier aggregation, the Dimensity 8450 is future-proof on the connectivity front. The chip also supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 6.0, and next-gen navigation standards.

OPPO will be the first OEM to launch a smartphone, Reno14 Pro, featuring the Dimensity 8450, with a K-series variant in the pipeline. Other notable showcases at the summit included devices from Vivo, Tecno, Motorola, and Samsung running across MediaTek’s broader 5G portfolio.

A smart bet for the post-flagship age

The Dimensity 8450 may not carry the halo of MediaTek’s top-tier 9400 series, but it cleverly bridges the gap between performance and affordability. For users and OEMs looking for flagship-like capability without the flagship cost, this chipset offers a pragmatic solution especially as AI and gaming take center stage in smartphone evolution.

With this launch, MediaTek signals not just a new processor, but a new approach: power where it matters, and efficiency where it counts.