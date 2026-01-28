Minecraft Snapshot 26.1.5 Adds the Cutest Feature Ever

If you ever raised a baby mob in Minecraft and were sad when it matured, Java Snapshot 26.1.5 is for you! This update leans heavily into what many players love about the game: building relationships with mobs, creating comfy worlds, and customizing every little thing until it feels perfect.

Java Snapshot 26.1.5 introduces new baby aquatic mobs, as well as a flower that doesn't age, among many other quality-of-life fixes, all catered toward players who take their time creating and customizing their world rather than rushing through to get to the endgame.

Baby Aquatic Mobs Steal the Sheer Attention

Snapshot 26.1.5 has finally brought us baby versions of some of Minecraft's most beloved aquatic mobs. Yes, you read that right: baby dolphins, baby turtles, baby axolotls, baby squids, and glow squids now show up, each one sporting a fresh new look.

No lazy reskins here. Mojang went the extra mile and tweaked the bounding boxes for baby squids, glow squids, and axolotls so they can finally behave properly in water and in tight, intricate builds. Anyone who has ever tried to build an underwater base, aquarium, or even just a mob display will love how much smoother and more predictable these interactions now are.

Another tidbit worth mentioning is a wee audio upgrade. Baby chickens now get their own special sounds, you know, the ones that players always notice on their first survival run or when stuck in a farm-heavy world.

The Golden Dandelion: Control Over Mob Growth

And then there is the pièce de résistance, the Golden Dandelion. This brand-new flower lets players take control of mob growth in a way that Minecraft hasn't ever allowed before.

Pop the dandelion on a baby mob, and it just stops growing. Pop it on again, and it starts all over. Players are already going wild with the possibilities this opens up:

Keep your favorite pets young forever.

Design those dream zoos and builds that stay looking sweet.

Create entire worlds where time works totally differently.

Now don't get too carried away; there are some limits to keep things in balance. Villagers and hostile mobs can't be stopped, and you can exclude certain mobs using a new tag called #cannot_be_age_locked . And the crafting recipe? A dandelion and some gold nuggets—dead simple.

Discovery just got a whole lot easier for gamers

Making changes to your world just got a heck of a lot easier. The gamerules search bar now has a bit of an overhaul & will now look through those descriptions & categories for you, not just the exact name. Casual players can now experiment with settings, & server hosts can fine-tune gameplay without having to memorize every single command.

A snapshot creators will feel immediately

For modders and data pack fans, Snapshot 26.1.5 is a big deal. Data Pack version 98 and Resource Pack version 79 bring major changes to dyes, crafting, and item components.

The new Minecraft: Dye component replaces old hardcoded systems, making fireworks, pet collars, shields, and looms more flexible. Several special crafting recipes are now fully configurable, giving creators more freedom and fewer workarounds.

What matters most: Bug fixes that actually make a difference to players

This snapshot actually sorts out a bunch of issues that players have been grumbling about for years. Bees can now cool down & move on from being angry after a while. Smelting outputs will now count up correctly (as they should). Turtle eggs now behave properly in all dimensions you throw at them, & visual bugs tied to those glowy items & transparency issues are sorted too.

In a nutshell: Snapshot 26.1.5 is for the players who really care about the little things.

