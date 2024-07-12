Oppo Reno 12 Series Launches in India Today: How to Watch Live, Expected Prices, and Specifications

The highly anticipated Oppo Reno 12 series, comprising the Oppo Reno 12 and Oppo Reno 12 Pro, is set to launch in India today. Featuring advanced GenAI integration in their triple rear camera setups, these smartphones bring innovative AI features such as AI Eraser 2.0, AI Linkboost, and AI Summary. The series will be available for purchase on Flipkart. This article covers how to watch the launch event live, along with the expected prices and specifications of the new devices.

How to Watch the Oppo Reno 12 Series Launch Live

The launch event will begin at 12 PM IST today and can be viewed live on Oppo's official YouTube channel and social media handles. Follow the livestream link below to stay updated on the launch:

Watch the Oppo Reno 12 Series Launch Live

Expected Specifications

Display and Build

Display: Both the Oppo Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro are expected to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 1200 nits.

Protection: The Reno 12 is likely to come with Gorilla Glass 7i protection, while the Pro variant may offer the more robust Gorilla Glass Victus 2 shield.



Performance

Processor: The Oppo Reno 12 is anticipated to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy SoC, whereas the Reno 12 Pro might come with the Dimensity 8200 chipset.

Memory: The Reno 12 is expected to offer up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, while the Pro variant could provide 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

Camera

Oppo Reno 12: It is likely to feature a 50MP triple rear camera setup and a 32MP selfie camera.

Oppo Reno 12 Pro: The Pro version is expected to come with a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide angle lens, and a 50MP telephoto lens. It may also include a 50MP front camera for high-quality selfies.

Battery and OS

Battery: Both models are expected to have a 5,000mAh battery supporting 80W fast charging.

Operating System: The smartphones are likely to run on ColorOS 14.1 based on Android 14.

Expected Prices in India

According to reports, the Oppo Reno 12 5G is likely to be priced under INR 35,000, while the Reno 12 Pro 5G might be around INR 45,000. These prices position the devices competitively within the mid-range and upper mid-range segments, appealing to a wide audience looking for advanced AI features and robust performance.

AI Features

The Oppo Reno 12 series will debut with several AI-powered features, enhancing imaging, communications, and productivity:

AI Best Face: This feature enhances images by recognizing and improving human faces and expressions using AI.

AI Eraser 2.0: With up to 98% image recognition accuracy, this tool allows users to remove distractions from images seamlessly.

AI Clear Face: Reduces distortions in group shots, improving clarity for up to 10 people.

AI Writer: Functions as a writing assistant, providing text generation and summarization capabilities.

AI LinkBoost: Optimizes network connectivity, reducing lag by up to 25%.

The Oppo Reno 12 series is set to make a significant impact in the Indian market with its advanced AI features and powerful specifications.