Early Prime Deals 2024: Pre-book your Galaxy Z Fold and Flip 6 series

Samsung unveiled its next-generation foldable this week, set to become available on July 24. Interestingly, Motorola has chosen the same date to launch its new Razr models. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 stands out without much competition—at least for now. Google and OnePlus are expected to launch new horizontal foldables later this year.

The Z fold 6 and Z flip 6 are the first foldables to feature particle protection, although it's just an IP48 rating, repelling only coarser particles while still allowing dust ingress. Despite this, with improved Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and Armor Aluminum, these are set to be the most durable foldable yet.

They will receive 7 years of software support, including OS updates and security patches, ensuring you might not need a new device until 2031. Additionally, Samsung has refined the aspect ratios on both Galaxy Z fold 6 screens and made the phone thinner (when folded) and lighter, significantly enhancing the in-hand feel. For more details, check out our hands-on review.

Samsung Galaxy Z fold 6 (Pre-order)

The Galaxy Z fold 6 is available on Samsung.com, Amazon, and other retailers. The price on Samsung.com is initially lower, with enhanced trade-in credit up to ₹1,00,000. If you don’t want to trade in an old device, Amazon includes a free ₹10,000 gift card with the Z-Fold 6, making its effective price lower than what Samsung is charging.

Samsung Galaxy Z flip 6 (Pre-order)

The situation with the Samsung Galaxy Z flip 6 is similar—it’s ₹4,000 less on Samsung.com, and you can reduce that further with up to ₹50,000 in enhanced trade-in credit. However, Amazon adds a ₹12,000 gift card, making the price without trade-in lower. Note that these are pre-orders, and Samsung’s new gadgets arrive on July 24.

Motorola Razr+ 2024

The Motorola Razr+ 2024 is already down to ₹75,000, though this is for half the storage and a weaker Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset (vs. 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy). The Z flip 6, priced at ₹90,000 minus a ₹15,000 gift card, matches the Razr+. Both have 4,000mAh batteries, but the Moto charges faster over USB-C (45W vs. 25W), with both supporting 15W wireless charging. The Z flip 6 has an ultra-wide camera, but the Razr+ has a 50MP 2x portrait camera. Check out our review to see if this trade-off is worth it.

Motorola Razr 2024

The Motorola Razr 2024 is priced at ₹55,000 for an 8/256GB unit. It’s cheaper but not by a huge margin, considering it uses a Dimensity 7300X instead of a flagship chipset. The cover display isn’t as nice as the plus model, but at 3.6” 413ppi 90Hz, it’s still better than what the Galaxy has. The battery is slightly larger at 4,200mAh with 30W wired and 15W wireless charging. This model includes an ultra-wide camera (13MP), while zooming is handled by the 50MP main camera.

Software support and particle Protection.

It's worth repeating—the Galaxy Z phones offer longer software support and particle protection (the Moto Razrs are only rated IPX8 for water resistance).

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra and Watch 7 (Pre-order)

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is Samsung's challenge to the Apple Watch Ultra, featuring a water resistance rating of 100 m, a new 3nm chipset, a large battery, and blood pressure monitoring. The Samsung Galaxy Watch7 also has the Exynos W1000 3nm chipset, and the new BioActive Sensor can read your your biological age through AGEs Index.

It comes in 40mm and 44mm sizes, with Bluetooth and 4G variants. Note that Samsung is currently offering lower prices than Amazon during its promotion.

Samsung Galaxy Buds3 (Pre-order)

Samsung has completely redesigned its TWS buds, now featuring “blades” for better physical controls (and lighting on the Pro models). The Galaxy Buds3 Pro have 2-way speakers and UWB, while the Buds3 offer ANC and AI features at a lower price.

Amazon Prime Day Offers

Amazon is running early Prime Day deals with discounts up to 50% on its own products. You can grab an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for just ₹2,000, but the 4K Max is recommended for ₹800 more, as it has a more powerful processor and faster Wi-Fi 6E. Both support Xbox Game Pass Ultimate streaming, though note the price will increase to ₹1,600/month in September.