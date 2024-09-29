Realme Pad 2 Lite Launched in India: Price, Features, and Full Specifications

Realme has officially launched the Realme Pad 2 Lite in India, expanding its tablet lineup with a budget-friendly option. Featuring a MediaTek Helio G99 processor, a large 10.95-inch 2K Super Display, and 16GB Dynamic RAM, this tablet delivers powerful performance at an affordable price point. The device is available in two stylish colors—Nebula Blue and Space Grey.

Advertisment

Price and Availability

The Realme Pad 2 Lite is priced at Rs 14,999 for the base model with 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The higher-end variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is available for Rs 16,999. The tablet will be available for purchase on Realme’s official website and Flipkart, though the exact sale date is yet to be announced.

Realme Pad 2 Lite: Key Specifications

Advertisment

- Display: The tablet comes with a 10.95-inch 2K Super Display and a 90Hz refresh rate. It has a screen-to-body ratio of 85.2%, and 450 nits of peak brightness, offering a vibrant viewing experience.

- Processor: Powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 processor, the device ensures smooth multitasking and efficient performance for everyday use.

- RAM and Storage: It offers two configurations—4GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage. Additionally, it includes 16GB Dynamic RAM, which adjusts performance as needed.

Advertisment

- Expandable Storage: Users can expand the internal storage up to 1TB using a microSD card.

- Camera: The device features an 8MP AI rear camera for basic photography needs.

- Battery: The tablet is equipped with an 8300mAh battery and supports SuperVOOC fast charging for longer usage with quick recharges.

Advertisment

Conclusion

With its Helio G99 processor, 2K display, and dynamic RAM features, the Realme Pad 2 Lite offers a solid option for those looking for a budget tablet that delivers good performance and usability. Whether for students or casual users, it presents an excellent balance of power and price.