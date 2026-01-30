Red Magic 11 Air gaming phone debuts with Snapdragon 8 Elite and dual fans

The Red Magic 11 Air gaming phone has launched globally with Snapdragon 8 Elite power, advanced cooling and an aggressive price aimed at mobile gamers. Red Magic 11 Air Nubia is released worldwide with flagship performance of Snapdragon 8 Elite power, two additional cooling fans and 12GB+256GB priced at the affordable EUR 499 (Rs 55,000). The Red Magic 11 Air price in India is expected to be around Rs 55,000 based on its global launch price of EUR 499. Now pre-booking on redmagic.gg with EUR 1 voucher on EUR 30 off, gifts, and sales start February 11.

Snapdragon 8 Elite with gaming optimisations

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite gaming phone chipset, the Red Magic 11 Air gaming performance targets stable frame rates in titles like BGMI and Genshin Impact. Snapdragon 8 Elite is paired with RedCore R4 chip, up to 16GB LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and 512GB UFS 4.1 storage to ensure buttery frame rates in Genshin Impact or COD Mobile. RedMagic Android 16 powered by RedMagic OS 11 has Cube Sky Engine 3.0, PC emulator, and bypass charging to smash thermal throttling at marathons.

Red Magic 11 Air: 144Hz 1.5K display for immersive action

The Red Magic 11 Air display features a 6.85-inch 144Hz AMOLED panel designed for competitive mobile gaming. A 6.85-inch 1.5K (2688x1216) display achieves 144Hz refresh and has a 95.1 percent screen-to-body ratio. The Magic Touch 3.0 provides 960Hz sampling and 2,500Hz immediate reaction, and Star Shield 2.0 eye security (2592Hz PWM, low blue light). Sampling of shoulder triggers at 520Hz is a perfect imitation of controllers.

Red Magic 11 Air cooling system: Dual Fans and ICE cooling magic

The Red Magic 11 Air cooling system uses dual fans and an ICE chamber to keep temperatures low during long gaming sessions. ICE Cooling System is featured with twin active fans, thick vapor chamber, graphene, and Wind Chaser 4.0 vents - keeping temperatures below 40 degree C in benchmarks. It is 207g and 7.85mm thin and can be used in marathons without sweating.

Red Magic 11 Air battery, charging and camera

The Red Magic 11 Air battery and charging combo includes a massive 7,000mAh cell with 120W fast charging support. Daytime gaming streams 50 Mp (main + ultrawide); selfie 16MP enough to capture clips. 7000 mAh battery with 120 W charging, lasts 30 to fill up-full day with heavy use.

Red Magic 11 Air comes in variants of Quantum Black or Stardust White, making it the sub-550 gaming king more affordable than Asus ROG. At this pricing, the Red Magic 11 Air vs Asus ROG comparison strongly favours Nubia as one of the best gaming phones under 60000.

It becomes the next daily driver of gamers because of being globally available since February 11. With Red Magic 11 Air India availability expected via imports, it could become a popular choice among serious mobile gamers.

