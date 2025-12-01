Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 + brings AI learning tools to wider users

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Tab A11 Plus in India, a device positioned for students, young creators, and families who want a mix of learning support, entertainment options, and routine productivity tools. The company says the tablet blends an 11-inch display, a metal build, and a set of artificial intelligence features aimed at making common tasks easier.

Sagnik Sen, Director, MX Business, Samsung India, said the goal is to expand access to innovations that fit into daily routines. He added that the device is shaped to support study sessions, remote work, and casual use through the day.

AI tools for study and simple tasks

Samsung is leaning heavily on AI features to differentiate the Galaxy Tab A11 Plus. These tools include voice-based and visual interactions meant to help users complete assignments, search on the fly, and crack math problems.

The feature set includes:

Google Gemini for visual AI prompts that support natural conversational interactions.

Circle to Search with Google , which returns instant answers from any on-screen content. It also offers real-time translation while browsing articles, posts, or other text.

Solve Math on Samsung Notes, which gives step-by-step solutions to equations. It works with both handwriting and typed input and covers basic arithmetic through advanced computations and unit conversions.

Samsung positions these tools as practical additions for school learning and home assignments.

Performance and storage options

The tablet runs on the 4 nm MediaTek MT8775 processor, which aims to keep multitasking smooth across apps. Samsung is offering two memory and storage combinations:

6 GB RAM with 128 GB storage

8 GB RAM with 256 GB storage

Users can expand storage up to 2 TB through a microSD card. A 7,040 mAh battery supports 25 W fast charging, which Samsung says is enough for all-day use under regular workloads.

Design and connectivity

The Galaxy Tab A11 Plus features a metal body in Grey and Silver. It weighs 480 g for the Wi-Fi version and 491 g for the 5G model. The tablet includes quad speakers with Dolby Atmos and supports a 3.5 mm audio jack.

For cameras, Samsung has added an 8 MP rear unit and a 5 MP front unit for video calls and document capture. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi and 5G variants.

Pricing and availability

Samsung is offering the Galaxy Tab A11 Plus at the following prices in India, starting November 28 with bank cashback:

Product Variant Price (Rs) Bank Cashback (Rs) Consumer Price (Rs) Galaxy Tab A11+ WiFi 6/128 GB 22,999 3,000 19,999 Galaxy Tab A11+ 5G 6/128 GB 26,999 3,000 23,999 Galaxy Tab A11+ WiFi 8/256 GB 28,999 3,000 25,999 Galaxy Tab A11+ 5G 8/256 GB 32,999 3,000 29,999

The tablet is available on Amazon, Samsung.com, and select retail stores.