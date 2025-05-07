Slack Marketplace adds 25 AI apps to fight SaaS overload and boost productivity

Slack is tackling a growing workplace headache: app overload. With the average company juggling 112 SaaS tools, employees are drowning in browser tabs, disconnected systems, and redundant tasks. But a new wave of 25+ artificial intelligence (AI) apps in the Slack Marketplace aims to change that—by making Slack the intelligent nerve center of daily work.

Instead of switching between platforms for project updates, design feedback, or help desk tickets, Slack users can now interact with AI-powered assistants embedded directly in their work streams. These apps use generative AI to answer questions, surface recommendations, generate summaries, automate tasks, and more—all within the same conversational interface employees already rely on.

A smarter workspace inside Slack

From calendar scheduling to market research, the new batch of AI apps spans critical business functions. Among the highlights:

Productivity tools like Asana, Clockwise, UiPath, and Graph pull data from project systems to deliver instant insights and help teams prioritize without leaving Slack.

Content creators can lean on tools like Adobe Express, Cohere, Box, and Perplexity for AI-assisted visual design, data-driven analysis, and on-brand copy generation.

Sales and marketing get a boost from Jasper, Highspot, and Gainsight, offering AI-curated content, customer intelligence, and automated outreach capabilities.

IT and HR workflows are streamlined with apps like Moveworks, Rootly, and BambooHR, which offer instant ticket resolution, automated incident reports, and real-time employee support.

According to Slack’s developers, these AI-powered solutions aren’t just plug-ins—they’re transforming Slack into a digital command center. By embedding task automation and smart insights where conversations happen, the company hopes to reduce context-switching and free up time for high-value work.

Security and trust remain central

Slack emphasized that all AI apps on its Marketplace must adhere to rigorous security standards. Given growing concerns over data privacy in AI deployments, this assurance could help build user confidence. Notably, tools like Amazon Q Business and Cohere were cited for their ability to analyze enterprise data without leaking proprietary information to third-party models.

A shift to agentic productivity

Salesforce India’s Vice President of Sales, Rahul Sharma, sees this moment as a pivotal shift. “Desk workers spend 41% of their time on low-value tasks,” he said, citing Slack’s internal Workforce Lab. “AI apps and agents in Slack are helping teams unlock agentic productivity—essentially turning Slack into a 24/7 digital workforce.”

The Marketplace now features 25 AI apps, with more than 10 expected in the coming months. Slack is positioning these tools as key enablers for modern teams looking to get more done, with less friction.