Tech Update Of The Day

TEMPT launches PRIVEE Lunar, a moon-inspired 4-in-1 lifestyle speaker for calm living
TEMPT has expanded its lifestyle audio portfolio with the launch of PRIVEE Lunar, a 4-in-1 Bluetooth speaker that combines sound, ambient lighting, aroma diffusion, and décor into a single compact device. Designed for modern homes and workspaces, the product aims to turn everyday environments into calm, sensory-focused spaces .
Inspired by the moon’s serene aesthetic, the PRIVEE Lunar features a transparent body with a sculpted lunar surface that doubles as a décor piece. At its core is a 57mm dynamic driver tuned with TEMPT Signature Sound, delivering 8W output with rich bass and balanced audio. The speaker offers up to 40 hours of playback on a single charge, powered by an 1800mAh battery, along with Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. What sets it apart is its built-in aroma diffuser, which uses a ceramic moon plate and essential oils to gently fragrance the room without mist. The device also includes preset calming sound modes such as birds and ocean waves, paired with warm and white ambient lighting.
Priced at ₹3,299, the TEMPT PRIVEE Lunar is available on TemptIndia.com and Amazon India, targeting users who value mindful living wrapped in functional design.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet bring back 7-star raids with fully evolved starter Pokémon
Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are bringing back one of their toughest challenges yet. Starting January 9, 2026, fully evolved first partner Pokémon from past generations will return to 7-star Tera Raid Battles, each carrying the Mightiest Mark. The event kicks off with Ground–Tera Type Venusaur, which will be available to challenge from January 9 to January 15. This marks Venusaur’s first appearance in high-level Tera Raids since Pokémon Day 2024, giving players another chance to battle the iconic Seed Pokémon in its most demanding form yet. As with previous Mightiest Mark raids, Venusaur can only be caught once per save file, even if you have faced it before.
Trainers who have already caught Venusaur can still participate in raids to earn valuable rewards, including Exp. Candy, sellable treasures, stat-boosting items, and Ground Tera Shards. To access the event Pokémon, players must update Poké Portal News and either complete the postgame or join a raid hosted by an eligible trainer.
More fully evolved starter Pokémon are expected to rotate into black Tera Raid crystals in the weeks ahead, making this a must-watch event for competitive players.