Tech Update Of The Day

Acer launches Connect M4 hotspot to bring 5G Wi-Fi anywhere
Acer has launched the Connect M4 in India, a portable 5G mobile hotspot built for constant connectivity. The device supports Wi-Fi 6, allows up to 16 simultaneous connections, and works with Nano SIM, eSIM, and vSIM cards to cover more than 135 countries. Its SignalScan technology automatically detects and switches to the strongest available network, reducing the friction of travel.
Weighing under 300 grams, the Connect M4 carries an IP68 rating, making it resistant to dust and water. The 8,000 mAh battery promises up to 28 hours of use and can also act as a power bank through its USB-C fast charging port. Inside, a MediaTek octa-core processor, 3 GB of RAM, and 8 GB of storage power the system, while WPA3 encryption and VPN support strengthen security.
Priced at Rs. 19,999, the hotspot is available through Amazon and Acer’s online store, positioning the company directly in the portable connectivity market.
Stepwell dives shake up BGMI 4.0 with a slick new achievement
Battlegrounds Mobile India is nudging players off the edge, literally. The 4.0 update adds Dive Master, a Stepwell challenge that asks you to leap into a water zone five times in a single Classic match. It sounds simple until rival squads turn the landmark into a trap.
Finding the Stepwell is step one. It appears only on select maps with a special icon, then reveals a deep shaft, spiral stairs, and a pool waiting at the bottom. Reach a high ledge, jump cleanly into the water to register a dive, climb back up, and repeat. Miss the splash and the count does not tick. Get knocked or exit early and progress resets.
The update pairs this micro mission with bigger beats like Ghost Mode and Diwali themed events, pushing players to explore and improvise in live matches. The result is a brisk loop that rewards timing, map knowledge, and quick crowd control around a hotly contested point of interest
Ultraprolink Launches India’s Slimmest Karaoke Mixer
Ultraprolink has unveiled the Sing-Along Mini, a pocket-sized karaoke mixer measuring just 11mm thick, making it the slimmest in India. Built for portability, it turns any room into a stage, connecting easily with smartphones, tablets, or laptops via Bluetooth 5.0 or AUX.
The device ships with a wired condenser microphone featuring a two-meter cable for mobility, while built-in DSP effects add claps, cheers, and echoes to elevate performances. It also doubles as a content tool, allowing users to record directly to their phones or laptops for podcasts, covers, or social media clips.
With up to four hours of playtime, dual USB-C ports for charging and recording, and compatibility across Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android, the Sing-Along Mini packs versatility into a slim form factor. Priced at ₹2,525, it offers an affordable way to make karaoke spontaneous and fun.
Ingram Micro brings iPhone 17 lineup and new Apple gear to India on September 19
Ingram Micro has confirmed it will offer Apple’s latest hardware in India starting September 19, with pre-bookings already live. The rollout includes the iPhone 17 series, the all-new iPhone Air, Apple Watch Ultra 3, Series 11, SE 3, and the AirPods Pro 3.
The iPhone 17 debuts Apple’s A19 chip, a brighter ProMotion display, and a new Center Stage front camera. The lighter iPhone Air packs pro-grade performance in a slimmer body with durable materials and advanced cameras. At the premium end, the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max introduce a redesigned frame and the A19 Pro chip for higher efficiency and extended battery life.
Wearables also see a major refresh. The Apple Watch Ultra 3 now promises 42-hour battery life and deeper health insights, while Series 11 introduces scratch-resistant glass and sleep scoring. The more affordable SE 3 balances Always-On display features with value. AirPods Pro 3 gain heart rate sensing during workouts, improved fit, and longer playback.
To sweeten the launch, Ingram Micro has lined up instant cashback, no-cost EMI options, and trade-in bonuses across the portfolio. The offers span ICICI, SBI, and other partners, making the launch one of Apple’s most aggressive pushes into India’s premium market yet.