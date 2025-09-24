Tech Update Of The Day

Minecraft kicks off Autumn Sale with deep discounts
Minecraft has launched its Autumn Sale 2025, giving players a chance to grab big savings on the world’s best selling game and its add ons. The sale, live now on the official Minecraft Marketplace and select platforms, brings discounts on popular texture packs, skin bundles, and expansion content.
Highlights include markdowns on fan favorites like fantasy themed packs, community creations, and adventure maps that keep the block building universe fresh. The Autumn Sale also covers official DLC tie ins, offering players an affordable way to expand their worlds or experiment with new play styles.
Microsoft and Mojang typically time these seasonal sales to keep engagement high and bring lapsed players back into the fold. With holiday season gaming around the corner, the discounts are expected to spark a surge in downloads and in game purchases.
For both veteran builders and newcomers, the Autumn Sale is a reminder that Minecraft continues to evolve while keeping its pixelated charm intact. The deals run for a limited time, giving fans a clear reason to log in, explore, and stock up on content before the sale closes.
Shokz brings Diwali discounts to its open ear headphones in India
Shokz, the audio brand known for its bone conduction and open ear headphones, has rolled out festive offers in India ahead of Diwali 2025. The company is pitching the discounts as a way to promote safer listening habits while making its devices more accessible to athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and everyday users.
The festive lineup includes the flagship OpenRun Pro, OpenFit, and OpenRun models, which allow users to enjoy music and calls without blocking ambient sounds. Shokz says this design is particularly suited for runners and cyclists who need situational awareness on busy roads, blending safety with performance.
With discounts available across e-commerce platforms and select offline stores, the company is using the festival season to deepen its reach in a market where fitness-focused audio is expanding rapidly. Industry analysts note that India’s growing adoption of health-conscious tech products gives Shokz an opening to expand beyond niche sports circles.
For athletes preparing for marathons, or commuters who prefer open ear comfort during long hours, the Diwali offers add another reason to test Shokz’s pitch for safety-first sound.
WhatsApp adds real time translation to bridge language gaps
Meta has rolled out a real time translation feature on WhatsApp, a move aimed at making cross language conversations smoother for its two billion users. The update allows messages in different languages to be instantly translated within the app, removing the need for third party tools or copy paste workarounds.
The feature currently supports a wide range of global and regional languages, including several spoken across India, one of WhatsApp’s largest markets. Users can toggle translation on or off in chat settings, and the system is powered by Meta’s in house AI models that continue to improve with usage.
Industry observers see the addition as another step in Meta’s broader strategy to bake generative AI into everyday digital interactions. By lowering the friction of multilingual communication, WhatsApp strengthens its role as a global default for messaging. For small businesses, customer support teams, and users in multilingual regions, the update could be transformative, opening conversations that previously hit a language wall.
iPhone 18 Series: Six new models coming
The insiders in the industry indicate that the iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max, Air, and the foldable model will enter into the international scene in September 2026.Pre-orders are normally available in the second week after launch so you can probably have a reservation in your device just a few days after the event.The base iPhone 18 will be approximately Rs82 900, the Air will be around Rs119900 and the Pro and Pro Max will be approximately Rs134 900 and Rs149900 respectively, which analysts expect to be in line with the existing iPhone 17 series.The foldable iPhone must be priced higher and the professionals have projected the phone to be priced above Rs176000.
On the feature front, the Pro models could introduce a variable aperture primary camera, which will allow you to have greater control and greater results when taking pictures in the night and portrait shots.Apple is likely to carry on the 18MP front camera with Centre Stage, which was popular in the previous generation.The foldable iPhone can have a triple-camera set and have the same sensors as the Pro line, and this can excite a lot of people who like high-quality photography and design.Apple will also have an opportunity to showcase some minor design refinements like thinner bezel, new materials, which will be anchored in its history of quality and innovation.
The lower-end iPhone 18 and 18e may be available in the later part of 2027, and it would give its clients more to choose.This aggressive product range means that Apple is surely geared towards dominating the market with emerging technologies and serving a wider spectrum of the audience.The 2026 release of the iPhone 18 will be one of the most important releases by Apple to date in case you are seeking an upgrade or want to see what the foldable trend has to offer.
Qualcomm taps Adobe AI tools to supercharge marketing supply chain
Qualcomm is deepening its partnership with Adobe to overhaul how it creates and delivers marketing content. The company has selected Adobe GenStudio, an AI-driven content supply chain platform, to scale personalized campaigns and accelerate production across global markets.
The move comes as Qualcomm expands its footprint in intelligent computing and faces rising demand for content tailored to diverse audiences. With GenStudio, teams can resize, translate, and adapt thousands of assets each week, cutting manual bottlenecks while keeping campaigns on brand.
Applications in the rollout include Adobe GenStudio for Performance Marketing, Firefly for AI-generated imagery, and Adobe Express for self-service asset creation. Qualcomm is also expanding use of Adobe Experience Manager to test variations in messaging and design through simple text prompts.
Executives say the collaboration will allow Qualcomm to move from creative ideation to execution faster, unlocking productivity and personalization at scale. For Adobe, the deal underscores how generative AI is becoming a backbone of enterprise marketing strategies, blending automation with creative control.
CyberPowerPC India opens free experience zone for gamers in Hyderabad
CyberPowerPC India has launched its first experience zone at Vishal Peripherals in Hyderabad, creating a free, open-to-all hub for gamers, creators, and esports enthusiasts. Unlike a retail display, the space offers real-world hands-on access to high-performance rigs where players can test competitive titles such as VALORANT, PUBG PC, and Counter-Strike or creators can try tools like Adobe Premiere Pro and Blender.
The initiative comes as India recognizes esports as an official discipline and prepares for PC gaming titles to feature in the Asian Games 2026 and the Olympic Esports Games 2027. CyberPowerPC says the zone will also host community tournaments and workshops to build grassroots talent. By partnering with Vishal Peripherals, a trusted IT retailer in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the brand aims to merge global gaming innovation with local reach.
The launch marks CyberPowerPC India’s first anniversary and underscores its intent to shape India’s PC gaming ecosystem through direct, on-ground engagement.