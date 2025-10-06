Tech Update Of The Day

PlayStation India Cup Returns with ₹4 Lakh Prize Pool and Delhi Comic Con Finale
PlayStation and NODWIN Gaming have announced the fourth edition of the PlayStation India Cup, bringing EA SPORTS FC 26 to center stage on the PS5. Set to be India’s biggest console esports spectacle of the year, the tournament will culminate in a live grand finale at Delhi Comic Con on December 7, 2025, offering a total prize pool of ₹4,00,000.
The championship marks the return of India’s only official console esports event, with daily online qualifiers and playoffs starting October 8. The top eight players will battle it out live at NSIC Grounds, Okhla, New Delhi, during Comic Con’s 40,000 sq. ft. gaming arena. Alongside the cash rewards, finalists will also receive exclusive PlayStation merchandise.
NODWIN Gaming co-founder Akshat Rathee called the event “a celebration of Delhi’s vibrant fandom and India’s growing console esports community.” With influencer-driven content, live streams, and weekly updates, this edition promises a high-energy mix of football passion, pop culture, and next-gen gaming.
Registrations open October 8 via the PS5 “Events” section. Aspiring players have until November 10 to secure their shot at India’s ultimate EA SPORTS FC 26 showdown.
Silicon Labs Launches SixG301 SoCs with World’s First PSA Level 4 Security
Silicon Labs has officially launched its new Series 3 platform, marking a major advancement in secure, low-power wireless technology. Announced at the Works With Summit 2025 in Austin, the first two chips in the lineup, the SiMG301 and SiBG301, are now available globally through Silicon Labs and its distribution partners.
Built on a 22 nm process, the Series 3 platform introduces a multi-core architecture that separates application, wireless, and security workloads to deliver stronger performance and efficiency at the edge. The SiMG301 supports concurrent Zigbee, Bluetooth LE, and Matter over Thread, while the SiBG301 is optimized for Bluetooth applications. Both offer up to 4 MB Flash and 512 kB RAM, along with advanced LED control features for lighting and smart home products.
The SiMG301 is among the first platforms to receive Matter Compliant Platform Certification from the Connectivity Standards Alliance, helping manufacturers reduce development time and costs for smart home devices. The chips also debut the Series 3 Secure Vault, the first in the world to achieve PSA Level 4 certification, which protects against advanced physical and cyberattacks.
Dell’s Shocking Move: Massive Laptop Deals on Amazon While Its Own Store Holds Back
Dell has taken an unexpected turn in its pricing strategy. After limiting major discounts on its official website, the company is now unleashing deep laptop price cuts on Amazon, a bold shift aimed at capturing more buyers through online retail.
One highlight is the Dell Vostro 3530, packed with 32 GB of RAM and a 1 TB SSD, now selling at nearly 63 percent off. Such heavy markdowns are rarely seen on Dell’s own site, where prices remain tightly controlled.
This shift shows Dell’s new balancing act between brand control and aggressive market reach. By using Amazon’s massive audience, Dell appears to be chasing higher sales without directly undercutting its own store.
For customers, it’s a win. The hottest Dell deals might not be on Dell’s website anymore. For the company, it’s a risky test to see if big discounts can boost demand without denting its premium image.
OpenAI’s Secret AI Gadget Is in Trouble Before It Even Launches
OpenAI’s first-ever hardware project, designed with Apple’s legendary Jony Ive, was supposed to redefine personal technology. Instead, insiders say the company’s sleek screenless AI device is already facing two major crises that could derail the entire plan.
- The first is power. The always-on assistant demands massive computing resources that even OpenAI’s vast infrastructure can’t handle smoothly. Engineers are scrambling to keep it responsive without burning through costs or compromising performance.
- The second is creepiness. Early testers describe the AI’s personality as awkward—too robotic at times, uncomfortably human at others. Finding the right tone between helpful companion and digital stalker has become the team’s biggest creative headache.
What was meant to be the future of ambient intelligence now risks becoming tech’s next big cautionary tale. OpenAI wanted a revolutionary product. What it got, for now, is a reminder that even the smartest machines can’t escape the limits of human design.