Tech Update Of The Day

OnePlus Confirms October 16 Launch for OxygenOS 16 in India
OnePlus has officially announced that OxygenOS 16 will launch in India on October 16, 2025, introducing its next-generation Android 16-based interface under the theme “Intelligently Yours.” The update is expected to focus on AI-driven features, improved personalization, and a more fluid user experience.
While the company has yet to reveal full details, early beta builds suggest major design refinements and smarter system behavior. Users can expect enhanced lock screen customization, a redesigned quick settings panel, improved notification management, and stronger privacy tools.
The rollout will begin with the OnePlus 13 and 13s series, followed by other flagship and Nord models in the coming months. OnePlus has already begun closed beta testing, with an open beta expected soon and stable updates likely to arrive in November.
With OxygenOS 16, OnePlus aims to bring a cleaner, faster, and more intelligent interface to its devices—blending its signature speed with deeper AI integration for everyday use.