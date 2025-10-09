Tech Update Of The Day

India Mobile Congress 2025: Innovate to transform
Covering a wide area of telecommunication, media and technology, the 9th edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025 was held at the massive Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in New Delhi on October 8 through to 11, 2025. The event was inaugurated by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and was held under the theme, Innovate to Transform, whereby India is dedicated to utilising the latest advancement of technological transformation in digital transformation and society.
It hosted six big international summits including the International Bharat 6G Symposium that has focused on India being a leader in 6G research via the Bharat 6G Alliance. Other forums aimed to explore various fields: AI, cybersecurity, satellite communications, quantum computing, and telecom manufacturing, an indication of India gradually repositioning itself as a strategic challenge in the next-generation connectivity, digital sovereignty, and cyber fraud prevention.
Through his speech, the Prime Minister Modi emphasised the fact that digital connectivity is no longer a luxury but an inseparable part of the Indian lives. He praised the fact that India was making speedy strides in moving past the 2Gs to almost ubiquitous 5G coverage in the districts, and how India was becoming a telecom and manufacturing hub of the world. Modi emphasized such programs as the Made in India 4G Stack and the strong Digital Public Infrastructure in India, which now includes such platforms as Aadhaar and UPI, and are being examined on the global level.
Jio launches JioBharat phones with safety-first features at IMC 2025
On October 8, 2025, Reliance Jio launched its new line of JioBharat feature phones at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025 with much emphasis on safety and connectivity. Such phones are smartly equipped with safety nets that are innovative and are oriented towards the children, the elderly parents, women and other dependents within the Indian family set up.
JioBharat phones come up with several safety-first features like:
Location Monitoring: Not only allows guardians and family members to know the real-time location of their loved ones in order to have peace of mind, especially to children and their older relatives.
Usage Manager: This gives a user or guardian the ability to notice usage limits on calls and messages, creating a safer way to communicate, whitelisting and blocking contact numbers or distractions.
Phone and Service Health: Provides real-time information about battery life and network connectivity so that users are not worried about a weak network connection or missed emergency calls.
Always Available Battery: Support up to 7 days on a single charge battery backup ensures that it is able to maintain constant communication without the need to always recharge the battery.
The JioBharat safety-first phones are sold at a very affordable price of Rs 799 and are sold in many Jio Stores and online stores such as JioMart, Amazon, and Swiggy Instamart. Such a low cost is meant to make the advanced safety and monitoring features accessible to a large population of India especially to individuals who need a simple and reliable device and not the sophisticated features of a smartphone.
UltraProlink Launches Surge Plate 20 with 2500W Surge Protection and 20W PD Fast Charging
Indian consumer tech brand UltraProlink has launched the Surge Plate 20, a compact and stylish 3-socket, 2500W surge protector with 20W PD charging and three USB ports for modern homes and offices. The Surge Plate 20 combines protection, convenience, and organization, turning cluttered desks into smart, safe workspaces.
Equipped with 3 universal sockets, 2 USB-A QC 3.0 ports, and 1 USB-C PD 20W port, it supports fast charging for the latest smartphones, including the iPhone 17 series. With a 175J energy rating, 10,000A surge protection, and overload switch, it ensures complete device safety.
Built with 100% copper wiring and a fire-retardant PC exterior, the Surge Plate 20 is available for ₹1,399
Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Edition launches in India
Realme has just announced the Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Limited Edition available in India and other parts of the world with the state-of-the-art hardware and fantasy-themed design. The phone is built upon the Realme 15 Pro 5G released in July but gets a theatrical design based on the Game of Thrones universe by HBO, including themed design elements, accessories, and custom user interface. The merchandise that can be collected are an Iron Throne phone stand, a Hand of the King pin, a miniature map of Westeros, and Game of Thrones-themed stickers, postcards, and accessories.
The Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Limited Edition will cost Rs44,999 in its 12GB + 512GB version. The buyers with valid bank cards will have a discount of Rs.3,000 and the actual price will be Rs.41,999. The product will be sold through Flipkart and its selected partners in the retail outlets in India.