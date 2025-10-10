Tech Update Of The Day

GTA+ Members Get a Muscle Car Upgrade with the Weaponized Tampa
Rockstar Games has introduced new rewards for GTA+ subscribers this week. Members can now claim the Declasse Weaponized Tampa, a heavily modified muscle car equipped for combat. The update also brings bonus in-game cash, exclusive vehicle discounts, and special customization options.
The Weaponized Tampa offers enhanced defense and firepower, making it a top pick for players who enjoy chaos and domination in GTA Online. The latest update continues Rockstar’s focus on rewarding loyal players with unique vehicles and limited-time perks.
GTA+ remains one of the easiest ways to gain early access to new content and earn extra bonuses in Los Santos, giving players a powerful edge on the streets.
JBL Launches Tour One M3 Headphones in India with 70-Hour Battery and Adaptive ANC
JBL has launched its flagship over-ear model, Tour One M3, in India, positioning it as a premium noise-cancelling headset built for travelers, audiophiles, and everyday users. The headphones deliver up to 70 hours of battery life (with ANC off) and support 5-minute fast charging for quick boosts of playback time.
At the heart of the Tour One M3 is JBL’s True Adaptive Noise Cancelling 2.0, powered by an 8-mic array that adjusts in real time to ambient sounds. The new model adds JBL Spatial 360 with head tracking for immersive audio, and it supports Hi-Res Bluetooth along with a built-in lossless DAC. A standout feature is the optional Smart Tx touchscreen transmitter that lets the headphones connect wirelessly to non-Bluetooth sources like in-flight entertainment systems, while controlling features and sharing audio via Auracast.
These headphones balance comfort, high fidelity, and cutting-edge features, making them a serious contender in the premium ANC space.
ASUS Brings ExpertBook P Series to Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale with Discounts up to ₹12,000
ASUS India is celebrating Diwali with exclusive offers on its ExpertBook P Series laptops during Flipkart’s Big Bang Diwali Sale 2025, with prices starting at ₹33,990 and discounts of up to ₹12,000.
The ExpertBook P1, P3, and P5 models are built for startups, SMEs, and professionals who need durable, secure, and high-performance business laptops. Powered by Intel Core Ultra 5 and 13th Gen i7 processors, along with DDR5 and LPDDR5X RAM and Gen 4 NVMe SSDs, the lineup delivers strong performance and AI-enhanced productivity.
Each model is certified to MIL-STD-810H durability standards and includes TPM 2.0 encryption, self-healing BIOS, AI-powered cameras, noise-cancelling microphones, and ASUS ExpertCool thermal technology. Customers will also receive on-site service, accidental damage protection, and a one-year McAfee+ Premium subscription.
The ExpertBook series reinforces ASUS’s commitment to offering secure, reliable, and innovative technology for India’s growing business community.
Battlefield 6 Arrives on October 10 — Here’s What You Need to Know
Battlefield 6 launches worldwide on October 10, 2025, with the game going live at 8:30 PM IST in India. Expect two editions: Standard and Phantom, with the latter bundling cosmetic extras and early access perks. Players will be able to preload the game days before release, with file sizes hovering around 70 GB, depending on platform.
The release spans PC (Steam & Epic), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, and brings both a campaign and expanded multiplayer. Battlefield staples like Conquest, Breakthrough, Rush, Team Deathmatch, Domination, and King of the Hill return, now joined by a new Escalation mode and AI-enhanced systems. The campaign is set in 2027, with a plot centered on the disintegration of NATO and a powerful private military group, Pax Armata.