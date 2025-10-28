Tech Update Of The Day

iPad Pro tipped to get vapor chamber cooling and M6 power in 2027
Apple is testing vapor chamber cooling for a future iPad Pro, with a launch target as early as spring 2027 alongside an M6 chip, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The liquid cooling tech, already reported for iPhone 17 Pro, would help the tablet sustain performance during heavy video edits, gaming, and on device AI without throttling.
Gurman says Apple is aligning the change with its next major Pro refresh, sticking to an 18 month cycle. The M6 is expected to use TSMC’s 2 nanometer process for better efficiency and speed. Together, the chip and cooling could strengthen Apple’s pitch that the iPad Pro can stand in for a desktop for pro work.
Vapor chambers are not new in phones or PCs, but Apple may use the upgrade to widen the gap between iPad Air and iPad Pro. If results are strong, the approach could extend to other passively cooled hardware such as MacBook Air. Apple already tweaked thermals in the 2024 iPad Pro with a copper logo, yet a vapor chamber would be a larger step.
Cosmic Orange to cotton candy iPhone 17 Pro owners flag odd color shift
Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro is drawing heat for a cooler shade. Users of the Cosmic Orange model report the frame turning pink after cleaning with household products. Photos on X and Reddit show a fade from burnt orange to rose, sparking questions about finish durability.
Experts point to chemistry, not mystique. The chassis uses anodized aluminum dyed and sealed under an oxide layer. Harsh agents like bleach, hydrogen peroxide, or multi-surface sprays can weaken that seal and alter pigments. A few owners say they used only alcohol wipes, raising the possibility of inconsistent sealing in early lots. UV exposure and humidity may compound the effect.
Apple has not issued a statement. Its guidance recommends a soft, slightly damp cloth or wipes with 70% isopropyl or 75% ethyl alcohol, and warns against household sprays, solvents, and aerosols. If a pink tint appears, stop scrubbing and contact Apple Support or an authorized provider. Some users claim quiet replacements.
Duet Night Abyss goes global October 28 with unified server launch
Duet Night Abyss launches worldwide on October 28 at 7:30 AM IST, with servers opening at the same moment for every region. You can pre-register now for login rewards and download the client early on Android, iOS, or PC to skip day one congestion.
This is a fast, combo driven action RPG that lets you swap between melee and ranged weapons, level characters to 80, and progress without a paywall on core gear. Blueprints drop from bosses, Demon Wedges provide guaranteed stat gains, and daily tasks feed a steady upgrade loop.
Minimum Android targets are Android 12 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Dimensity 9000 and 8 GB RAM, with 10–20 GB free. On iPhone, start at iPhone 12 on iOS 15, though an iPhone 14 Pro on iOS 17 is recommended. PC players should plan for at least an i5 or Ryzen 5, GTX 1060 or RX 580, and 16 GB RAM, with 40 GB storage. A Windows 10 rig with an i7 or Ryzen 7 and RTX 2060 plus 32 GB RAM will smooth things out.
AMD GameOn returns to Hyderabad with esports, AI demos, and free entry
AMD will host the eighth edition of GameOn at HICC Hyderabad on November 1 and 2, alongside IndiaJoy 2025. The public event is free to attend and targets gamers, creators, and developers with hands-on tech, tournaments, and community sessions. “AMD GameOn 2025 is more than an event; it’s a celebration of the gaming ecosystem in India,” said Mukesh Bajpai, Marketing Director, AMD India.
The AMD Universe showcase spotlights Copilot+ PCs powered by Ryzen AI, live demos of the Radeon AI PRO R9700 for LLM training and inference, and creator sessions with Vimal Chintapatla, Indian Budget Gamer, Toaster Roaster, and Bloodline. Buildmasters returns with a live PC building contest on AMD hardware with Gigabyte AORUS.
Esports takes center stage with a nationwide Counter-Strike 2 tournament offering Rs 5,00,000, plus a creator showmatch featuring Hi5 Gamer, Maddy Telugu Gamer, Miss Senorita, Pingu, Arthur, and Sharkshe. A free play zone will feature AAA titles and made-in-India games from Zombiefox Studios and Gods and Heroes Studios, all on Ryzen 9000 and Radeon RX 9000 systems.
On the speaker roster, AMD’s Andrej Zdravkovic and Gabor Sines will discuss gaming, content creation, and AI. Partners include Gigabyte AORUS, Logitech G, ZOWIE, PowerA, and Vishal Peripherals.
XElectron adds auto everything smart projectors at ₹15,990 and ₹17,990
XElectron has expanded its projection lineup with two Full HD LED models, the iProjector 1 Plus and iProjector 2 Plus, aimed at living rooms, classrooms, and quick office setups in India . The iProjector 2 Plus is the headliner, packing auto focus, auto obstacle avoidance, and auto screen alignment, plus a rated 20,000 lumens and 10,000:1 contrast for screens up to 300 inches. Wi-Fi, Bluetooth audio, HDMI, and USB are built in, with a 60 Hz refresh and a 2.9 kg portable form factor .
The iProjector 1 Plus keeps costs lower with remote focus and auto screen alignment, a 1080p panel that accepts 4K input, and a claimed 18,000 lumens output. Connectivity spans Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB, VGA, and Ethernet. Both models use an LED light source with an LCD engine for efficiency and color consistency .
“We are pushing the boundaries of smart projection to bring cinematic quality into daily spaces,” said managing director Gagan Sharma .