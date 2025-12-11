Tech Update Of The Day

Tangzu debuts Xue Tao gaming IEM in India with Headphone Zone
Tangzu has entered India’s gaming audio scene with the launch of the Xue Tao, the brand’s first in ear monitor built specifically for competitive play. Introduced in partnership with Headphone Zone, the Xue Tao blends Tangzu’s trademark design language with hardware tuned for spatial accuracy and long gaming sessions.
The IEM features a custom 10 mm glass dynamic driver housed inside a CNC machined aluminium shell reinforced with aerospace grade carbon fibre. Tangzu says this combination delivers crisp highs, smooth mids and tight bass with reduced distortion, while maintaining the brand’s traditional aesthetic roots. A detachable OFC silver plated cable and an electret capacitor microphone support clear voice communication during matches.
Positioned for gamers who want precision imaging without premium pricing, the Xue Tao launches at Rs 4,999 for the 3.5 mm model and Rs 5,299 for the Type C version. Headphone Zone calls it a major step in bringing reference grade audio to India’s growing competitive gaming community.
iPhone 16 Pro Max price drops to Rs 1,00,000 on Flipkart through Pre Reserve Pass
Flipkart is offering its biggest ever price cut on the iPhone 16 Pro Max, bringing the 256 GB variant down to Rs 1,00,000 for a limited number of early buyers. The deal is available only through Flipkart’s Pre Reserve Pass, which the platform says guarantees the lowest price for the flagship.
Users must deposit Rs 5,000 to secure the pass. The amount is later deducted from the final purchase price during the Big Billion Days Sale. The pass is non refundable and cannot be cancelled. If the buyer chooses not to purchase the phone, the pass simply expires without a refund.
The iPhone 16 Pro Max remains one of Apple’s most powerful devices, running on the A18 Pro chip with a six core CPU, six core GPU and a 16 core Neural Engine. It features a 6.9 inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, a titanium frame and a triple camera system with two 48 MP sensors and a 12 MP 5x telephoto lens. For users waiting for a rare discount on Apple’s top tier model, this offer may be the best short term chance to upgrade.
Amazon’s The Boys is getting a VR game and it looks wild
Amazon’s hit series The Boys is jumping into VR, and the first look at the project has already raised eyebrows. The new tie in, titled The Boys: Trigger Warning, arrives on Meta Quest in spring 2026 for 24 dollars and leans hard into the show’s over the top violence and dark humor.
What has people talking, though, is the art style. Early footage shows characters with a rough, low fidelity look that feels straight out of the PlayStation 2 era. Karl Urban’s Butcher and Laz Alonso’s Mother’s Milk make appearances, but their stiff, uncanny models have sparked plenty of jokes from longtime fans. Despite that, the game promises brutal boss fights, a story centered on new protagonist Lucas Costa and even partial nudity, according to the publisher Sony Pictures Virtual Reality.
Players will hunt down a washed up but still dangerous Supe family under guidance from Butcher and MM. The project comes from Arvore Immersive Games, the studio behind acclaimed VR titles like Pixel Ripped. Whether the retro visuals are a creative choice or a constraint remains unclear, but the bizarre aesthetic has definitely grabbed attention as season 5 of The Boys approaches.