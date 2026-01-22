Tech Update Of The Day

Pebble bets on silence with Qore 2, a screenless band built for long battery life
Pebble is pushing back against notification overload with the launch of Qore 2, a screen free wellness band that strips wearables down to health tracking and endurance. Announced in India on January 22, the device focuses on passive monitoring rather than constant interaction, a clear shift from feature packed smart bands .
Qore 2 tracks heart rate, blood oxygen, heart rate variability, body temperature, stress, sleep, and steps, all packed into a metal body rated at 5 ATM water resistance. Pebble claims up to 45 days of battery life, a figure that stands out in a category where weekly charging is the norm. The band syncs with the Pebble Halo app, which offers AI driven health analysis without any subscription fee.
Instead of a display, Qore 2 relies on haptics for call alerts and reminders, alongside features like hydration nudges, sedentary alerts, and camera control. Pebble is positioning the device as a minimalist alternative for users who want health data without distractions.
Priced at ₹3,799 during launch, Qore 2 reflects a growing appetite for quieter, longer lasting wearables that blend into daily life rather than demand attention.
Adobe makes PDFs speak and work gets a lot louder
Adobe is turning one of the most stubborn formats in business into something that finally talks back. Its latest update to Acrobat adds voice driven AI summaries that transform static PDFs into short, podcast style audio briefings. Instead of scrolling through dense pages, users can now listen to a document explain itself.
The feature lets users select a PDF and generate a spoken overview that highlights key points or dives deeper on demand. A long merger report can become a three minute audio recap. A legal contract can surface risks and clauses without a full read. Adobe is betting that listening fits modern work better than endless skimming.
Document overload has long been a quiet productivity killer. Knowledge workers spend hours searching and rereading PDFs that often go untouched after they are saved. By converting files into audio, Adobe is pushing AI into everyday workflow friction rather than abstract experimentation. The move echoes Google’s NotebookLM, which popularized audio summaries, but Adobe stays focused on single documents and real world business files. The bigger shift is cultural. PDFs are no longer just read. They are heard, shared, and discussed while people are on the move.
Headphone Zone and ddHiFi shrink a real DAC into a USB C cable
Headphone Zone is betting that convenience no longer has to sound bad. The Indian audio retailer has partnered again with ddHiFi to launch two USB C IEM cables that hide a full Hi Res digital to analog converter inside the wire itself. The goal is simple. Fix the poor audio quality that plagues most Type C cables used with modern phones .
The new Hi Res DAC Cable and Hi Res DAC Pro Cable look like ordinary IEM cables but behave like standalone DACs. Instead of relying on low cost chipsets commonly found in USB C cables, both models use the CX31993 DAC, the same chip found in Headphone Zone’s earlier dongle DAC. The Pro version adds a dedicated MAX97220 amplifier for listeners using more demanding earphones.
This design targets users who want fewer accessories without giving up clean sound. Plugging the cable directly into a phone removes the need for a separate dongle while still supporting high resolution audio playback. Priced at Rs 1,999 and Rs 2,999, the cables are positioned as everyday tools rather than niche audiophile gear. For mobile listeners tired of noisy Type C audio, Headphone Zone is arguing that the smartest DAC may now be the one you barely notice at all.
Oppo A6 5G lands in India with a back-to-basics pitch
Oppo has quietly launched the A6 5G in India, positioning it as a no-nonsense smartphone for users who want 5G without the clutter. This is not a device chasing spec sheet bragging rights. Instead, Oppo is leaning into reliability, battery life, and everyday performance.
The Oppo A6 5G is built for routine tasks. Messaging, video streaming, browsing, and social media run smoothly on its MediaTek Dimensity 5G processor. The LCD display offers a high refresh rate that keeps scrolling fluid, even if brightness stays average under harsh sunlight. It is a practical screen, not a flashy one.
Design remains simple and lightweight, with a plastic build that feels sturdy enough for daily use. The dual rear camera handles daylight photography well, while low-light results stay predictable for the segment. The front camera covers video calls and casual selfies without fuss.
Battery life is where the A6 5G stands out. A large battery paired with fast charging delivers all-day usage, even with 5G enabled. ColorOS keeps things familiar and usable, with most extra apps removable. The Oppo A6 5G does not try to impress. It tries to work. For many buyers, that may be exactly the point.