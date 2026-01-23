Tech Update Of The Day

iPhone 18 Pro tipped to shrink Dynamic Island by more than a third
Apple may be preparing its biggest visual tweak to the iPhone display since the Dynamic Island debuted. A new leak claims the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will feature a significantly smaller Dynamic Island cutout, hinting at deeper changes under the screen.
According to tipster Ice Universe, the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 18 Pro models will measure just 13.49 mm in width. That is a sharp drop from the 20.76 mm cutout used on the iPhone 17 Pro lineup, translating to roughly a 35 percent size reduction. The change could make the front of the phone feel noticeably cleaner, especially during video playback and gaming.
The leak aligns with growing speculation that Apple is moving parts of its Face ID system behind the display on Pro models. If true, the Dynamic Island may continue to exist but play a less dominant visual role.
The iPhone 18 Pro series is also rumored to adopt LTPO+ OLED panels and upgraded front cameras, signaling a year where Apple quietly refines the display experience rather than reinventing it.
CLAW targets pro audio pain points with plug and play UHF wireless mics
CLAW is expanding its footprint in professional audio with the launch of three plug and play UHF wireless microphone systems aimed at stage performers, educators, and event professionals. The new lineup includes the CW-SR50L lavalier and head mic system, the CWSR50H single handheld mic, and the CWBR100HH dual handheld kit.
The pitch is simple. Reliable wireless audio without technical friction. All three systems operate on UHF bands to reduce interference and are designed for instant setup with plug and play receivers that connect directly to speakers, amplifiers, and PA systems. CLAW is targeting real world use cases such as classrooms, conferences, fitness sessions, karaoke venues, and large events where speed and stability matter more than tweaking settings.
Range varies from 50 meters on the entry models to up to 100 meters on the dual handheld kit, which also adds multi frequency support and professional outputs. With pricing starting under Rs 3,000, CLAW is positioning these microphones as accessible tools for professionals who need dependable sound, not complicated gear.