Tech Update Of The Day

KRAFTON India scales college esports with 128-campus national tour
KRAFTON India is expanding its grassroots esports push with the second edition of its nationwide College Campus Tour, covering 128 colleges across Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 cities. The initiative embeds structured esports competitions into college festivals, giving students a formal entry point into competitive gaming through titles like BGMI and Real Cricket.
The first edition reached more than 50,000 students, helping create what KRAFTON describes as India’s largest college-level esports pipeline. What started as a limited pilot has now evolved into a national program, reflecting rising demand for credible competitive platforms within campus ecosystems.
Unlike casual tournaments, the Campus Tour follows standardized formats, prize pools, and progression pathways. Top-performing teams move from campus rounds to zonal stages, with the best earning spots in higher-level qualifiers within KRAFTON’s esports ecosystem.
As esports viewership, participation, and prize pools continue to grow in India, KRAFTON is positioning colleges as critical launchpads for the country’s next generation of competitive players.
Code Vein II turns companions into combat strategy not backup
Code Vein II is doubling down on something many action RPGs treat as optional. Your allies matter, and ignoring them could get you killed. Bandai Namco’s upcoming sequel reframes Partners as a core combat system rather than a passive safety net, adding new mechanics that directly shape how every fight plays out.
Players can summon Partners to control crowds and share the battlefield or assimilate with them for tougher one-on-one encounters, gaining stat boosts and enhanced abilities. The key change is the new Link Point system. Damage now drains Link Points before health, turning your bond with a Partner into a tactical buffer that rewards smart positioning and timing.
Each Partner brings distinct strengths. Lou MagMell supports defensive builds and resource management. Josée Anjou thrives in aggressive, close-range combat, breaking enemy lines with brute force. Holly Asturias caters to ranged and magic-focused players, offering status cleansing and faster Formae activation.
Revival mechanics still exist, but repeated reliance weakens their effect, pushing players to master Partner synergies instead of leaning on second chances. When Code Vein II launches on January 30, 2026, survival will depend less on reflexes alone and more on choosing the right ally for the fight.
TCL India launches Republic Day campaign tied to cricket ticket giveaways
TCL India has rolled out a Republic Day consumer campaign centered on cricket-themed rewards, offering buyers a chance to win live match tickets and signed merchandise. The campaign runs from January 13 to January 31, 2026, across authorized TCL retail outlets nationwide.
Under the initiative, customers purchasing select large-screen televisions are eligible to enter a nationwide contest. Participation requires product registration through a QR code–linked microsite, submission of purchase proof, and completion of a social media task tied to the campaign. Winners will be chosen through a randomized draw, with 20 entries set to receive prizes.
The campaign is structured around TCL’s premium television categories, including QD Mini LED and QLED models, which are positioned for large-format home viewing. The company is using the Republic Day window and India’s ongoing interest in cricket to drive in-store engagement during the festive period.
Winners will be announced through TCL India’s official communication channels. The campaign reflects a broader trend of consumer electronics brands linking seasonal sales pushes with sports-related incentives and social media participation.
Stupa Sports brings AI-driven broadcast tech to elite global padel
Indian sports technology firm Stupa Sports is expanding its global footprint with a high-profile entry into elite padel. The Gurugram-based company has been named the official Data and Technology Partner for the Generali Hexagon Cup 2026, one of the sport’s most visible team tournaments, set to take place in Madrid from January 28 to February 1.
At the center of the partnership is Stupa Cast, the company’s AI-powered broadcast and analytics platform. The system will deliver live scoring, real-time statistics, dynamic on-screen graphics, and media-ready highlights throughout the tournament. For a sport that is rapidly growing but still refining its broadcast identity, the integration of automated data and storytelling tools marks a significant upgrade.
The Hexagon Cup features eight mixed teams across men’s, women’s, and under-21 categories, backed by high-profile team owners including Rafael Nadal, Sergio Agüero, Andy Murray, and Robert Lewandowski. Stupa Cast will support fan engagement and broadcast production as matches unfold at Caja Mágica.
The deal strengthens Stupa Sports’ position in padel and adds Spain to its growing European presence, underscoring how AI-led sports infrastructure from India is increasingly shaping global competitions.
UltraProlink DriveLink cuts the cord from CarPlay and Android Auto
UltraProlink is taking aim at one of the most persistent annoyances in modern cars: the cable. The Indian accessories brand has launched DriveLink, a compact wireless adapter that converts factory-fitted wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto systems into fully wireless setups .
DriveLink plugs directly into a car’s USB port and enables wireless access to navigation, music, calls, and messaging without changing the original infotainment interface. Touch controls, steering wheel buttons, and voice assistants continue to work as usual, making the shift to wireless largely invisible once set up. The device reconnects automatically when the car starts, removing the daily routine of plugging in a phone.
Despite its thumb-drive size, DriveLink relies on Bluetooth 5.4 and 5.8 GHz Wi-Fi to deliver stable, low-latency performance that UltraProlink says matches a wired connection. It supports both Android and iOS devices, making it practical for shared vehicles with mixed phone ecosystems.
Priced at Rs 2,999, DriveLink reflects a growing demand for cleaner dashboards and friction-free in-car tech. For drivers tired of dangling cables, wireless convenience is no longer a luxury add-on.