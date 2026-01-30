Tech Update Of The Day

Marvel Rivals January 29 update adds new convoy map and 1v1 arena
NetEase has rolled out a new content update for Marvel Rivals, introducing a fresh map, a new competitive mode, and a limited-time in-game event. The January 29 patch went live at 9:00 UTC and was deployed without server downtime.
The update’s main addition is the Museum of Contemplation, a new Convoy-style map set inside the Collector’s Museum. The scenario centers on a high-speed escape sequence, expanding the game’s existing objective-based gameplay. Alongside it, NetEase has added The Clobberin’ Club, a dedicated 1v1 dueling arena located beneath the Times Square hub, giving players a focused space for head-to-head matches.
A new event, Flight Mode! World Tour, also launches with this patch and runs until February 19. The event includes unlockable cosmetics, with both free rewards and a premium pass offering additional character skins.
The update also includes cosmetic visual tweaks and several fixes. Notably, NetEase has reduced the frequency of Deadpool and Galacta’s voice-line banter following player feedback, along with balance and stability fixes for select heroes.
The patch continues Season 6’s content roadmap, adding new modes and social spaces rather than introducing new playable characters.
Nu Republic launches Valentine’s Day audio collection on Blinkit
Nu Republic has announced a limited-edition Valentine’s Day audio collection called Pop Love, which will be sold exclusively through Blinkit starting February 1, 2026 . The launch includes select wireless speakers and earbuds finished in a red colourway created specifically for the seasonal release.
The collection is positioned around quick-commerce gifting, allowing customers to order and receive Valentine’s Day products through Blinkit’s rapid delivery network. Among the products is a red edition of Nu Republic’s compact wireless speaker, featuring Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, TWS pairing support, a 6W output, and up to 15 hours of claimed playback.
Priced at Rs 699, the speaker is aimed at impulse purchases during the Valentine’s Day period. Both Nu Republic and Blinkit described the collaboration as an effort to combine seasonal gifting with fast delivery. The Pop Love collection will be available for a limited time and only through Blinkit’s platform across India.
TO THE NEW adds GenAI-based conversational search to its website
TO THE NEW has implemented a generative AI–based conversational search feature on its website, introducing a chat-style interface for information retrieval. The system allows users to query site content using natural language instead of keyword-based search.
The implementation uses a conversational layer to return concise, context-aware responses, suggest follow-up queries, and link directly to relevant pages. The search is designed to work within an enterprise website environment, focusing on structured navigation rather than open-ended dialogue.
According to the company, the solution was built as a reusable internal component and deployed on its own platform to test real-world usage. The tool is currently live and may be adapted for other digital platforms over time.
The launch reflects ongoing experimentation by technology services firms with practical applications of generative AI in search and content discovery workflows.