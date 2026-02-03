Tech Update Of The Day

iPhone 17 Pro sees competing Valentine’s Day discounts from Apple and Vijay Sales
Valentine’s Day promotions have triggered fresh price competition around Apple’s flagship devices in India, with the iPhone 17 Pro emerging as a key focus. Vijay Sales and Apple’s official India store are offering overlapping but structurally different deals that result in varying effective prices.
Apple India’s Valentine’s Day Sale provides an instant cashback of ₹5,000 on select bank cards for the iPhone 17 Pro, bringing the effective price of the 1TB model to ₹1,69,900. The offer is paired with Apple’s trade-in program, which offers higher resale values on recent iPhone models compared to most third-party retailers. Apple is also extending bank offers on products such as the MacBook Air M3, Apple Watch Series 11, and AirPods.
Vijay Sales, meanwhile, is undercutting Apple’s base pricing. Its iPhone 17 Pro listing starts below MRP, with additional bank discounts and exchange bonuses pushing the effective price to around ₹1,68,900 for eligible buyers. The retailer is also offering discounts across iPads and AirPods during the same period.
The gap between the two channels highlights a broader trend. Official brand stores are leaning on trade-in value and bundled services, while large retailers are competing on upfront price and bank-led incentives.