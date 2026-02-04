Tech Update Of The Day

Stuffcool launches 65W GaN charger with built-in retractable cable
Stuffcool has launched the Zeno 65, a 65W gallium nitride (GaN) wall charger aimed at users who charge multiple devices across phones and laptops . The charger combines high-power output with a built-in retractable USB Type-C cable, reducing the need to carry separate charging accessories.
Zeno 65 supports USB Power Delivery fast charging and is designed to handle devices ranging from smartphones to USB-C laptops, including MacBook Air-class hardware. The integrated Type-C cable extends up to 68 cm, while a secondary USB-C port allows dual-device charging, with power split between outputs when used simultaneously.
Despite its 65W rating, the charger maintains a compact form factor using GaN technology, which improves efficiency and heat management compared to traditional silicon chargers. The device is BIS certified and manufactured in India.
Stuffcool positions the Zeno 65 as a single-charger solution for daily work and travel. It is now available through the company’s website and Amazon India.
ChatGPT outage disrupts users across the US
ChatGPT experienced a brief outage on Tuesday that affected thousands of users across the United States, according to outage-tracking site Downdetector. Reports of disruptions began surfacing earlier in the day, with more than 8,000 incidents logged by users by mid-afternoon Eastern Time.
Downdetector aggregates user-submitted reports and other signals to identify service disruptions, and the spike suggested widespread difficulty accessing the AI chatbot. Users reported problems ranging from failed responses to complete inability to load the service.
OpenAI acknowledged the issue and said it was working to implement a mitigation. The company did not immediately provide details on the cause of the disruption or a timeline for full service restoration.
The outage adds to a growing list of high-profile interruptions affecting major cloud-based platforms in recent months, highlighting the operational challenges of running large-scale AI services that rely on complex infrastructure and global traffic loads.