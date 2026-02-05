Tech Update of the Day

Spotify updates lyrics feature with translations, offline access, and new layout
Spotify has rolled out a set of updates aimed at making lyrics easier to access and follow across its platform. The changes focus on language support, offline availability, and how lyrics are displayed during playback.
The most significant update expands lyric translations worldwide. Previously limited to select markets, translations are now available globally for songs where they exist. Users can view translated lyrics directly beneath the original text, with the option to switch back at any time. The feature works for both free and premium users and adapts to the language set on a listener’s device.
Spotify is also adding offline lyrics for premium subscribers. When songs are downloaded, their lyrics will now be saved automatically, allowing users to read them without an internet connection.
The third update changes the listening interface. Lyrics can now appear directly below album artwork or Canvas clips, keeping the words visible as music plays. The layout is optional and can be disabled in settings.