Tech Update Of The Day

Sony State of Play February 2026 brings God of War remake, Castlevania revival, and major sequels
Sony’s February 2026 State of Play delivered more than an hour of trailers, gameplay reveals, and franchise updates, with first party studios and major publishers sharing the spotlight. From long awaited remakes to surprise spin offs, the showcase leaned heavily on established IP while introducing new projects.
God of War returns in two forms
The biggest surprise came from Santa Monica Studio, which confirmed a remake of the original God of War trilogy is in early development. Alongside it, the studio partnered with Mega Cat Studios to release God of War Sons of Sparta, a 2D action platformer now available on PS5.
Sequels and franchise expansions
Ember Lab revealed Kena Scars of Kosmora, a sequel set for 2026 with a larger world and expanded boss battles. Konami announced a new Castlevania project with Motion Twin and confirmed Metal Gear Solid 4 will be included in Master Collection Vol 2. Ghost of Yotei Legends, a cooperative multiplayer update, launches March 10.
Other highlights included Death Stranding 2 on PC, a John Wick game for PS5, new trailers for Silent Hill Townfall, 007 First Light, and multiple fresh IP reveals.
GeForce Now lands on Fire TV Stick 4K turning streaming devices into cloud gaming hubs
Amazon has rolled out Nvidia’s GeForce Now app to select Fire TV Sticks, marking a significant upgrade for its streaming hardware. The cloud gaming service is now available on the second generation Fire TV Stick 4K Plus and Fire TV Stick 4K Max, allowing users to stream PC titles directly to their TVs.
With GeForce Now, Fire TV users can access games they already own on platforms such as Steam, Epic Games Store, and Battle.net. The addition expands Fire TV’s gaming footprint beyond Amazon Luna and Xbox Cloud Gaming, bringing high quality PC game streaming into the mix.
Installation is handled through the Amazon Appstore. Users need a compatible Fire TV Stick and a Bluetooth controller for gameplay. Once signed in, players can stream titles over a stable internet connection without local downloads.
GeForce Now offers a free tier capped at 1080p and one hour sessions with ads. Paid tiers unlock higher resolutions, longer play sessions, and faster frame rates, positioning Fire TV Sticks as compact entry points into cloud powered PC gaming.
Fujitsu to present AI and quantum technologies at India AI Impact Summit 2026
Fujitsu will participate in the India AI Impact Summit 2026 and the parallel AI Impact Expo in New Delhi, where it plans to showcase developments in artificial intelligence and advanced computing . The company will exhibit at the Japan Pavilion in Bharat Mandapam.
Among the technologies to be presented is Takane, Fujitsu’s large language model, along with a multi AI agent framework developed using Nvidia platforms for secure workflow automation. The company will also highlight FUJITSU MONAKA, an Arm based processor focused on performance and power efficiency, and display a mock up of its quantum computing system.
Fujitsu CEO Takahito Tokita is scheduled to deliver a keynote session on February 20, addressing the role of AI driven systems in industry and public sector applications.
The summit, scheduled for February 19 and 20, will convene government representatives, enterprises, and research institutions to discuss AI adoption and its broader societal impact.
BenQ GW90TC monitor series launches in India with USB-C and 144Hz support
BenQ has introduced the GW90TC monitor series in India, expanding its lineup with models designed for hybrid work and learning setups . The new series includes the GW2490TC and GW2790TC, both featuring Full HD IPS panels and a 144Hz refresh rate.
A key focus of the GW90TC series is USB-C connectivity. The monitors support DisplayPort Alt Mode over a single USB-C cable, enabling display output, data transfer, and up to 20W power delivery for compatible laptops and tablets. The move aligns with the broader shift toward single cable desk setups.
The monitors offer a 5ms response time and support AMD FreeSync for smoother visuals. BenQ has also integrated Flicker-Free and Low Blue Light features aimed at reducing eye strain during extended use.
Ergonomic adjustments include height, tilt, swivel, and pivot options. Pricing starts at Rs 12,750 for the GW2490TC and Rs 14,990 for the GW2790TC, with availability across retail and e-commerce platforms in India.