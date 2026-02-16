Tech Update Of The Day

Portronics Mport Space launches as 8 in 1 Type C hub with built in M.2 SSD support
Portronics has launched Mport Space, an 8 in 1 USB Type C hub that combines multi port expansion with built in M.2 SSD storage support . The device is designed for laptops and tablets with limited ports, offering a single cable solution for storage, display output, charging, and data transfer.
A key feature is the integrated M.2 SSD slot, compatible with NVMe and SATA SSDs in 2242, 2260, and 2280 sizes. The SSD is not included, but the slot removes the need for a separate enclosure, turning the hub into a portable storage extension.
The hub includes HDMI with 4K output at 30 Hz, USB 3.0, SD and microSD card readers, a Type C data port, and 100 W power delivery pass through charging. An SSD power switch and LED indicators are included for status monitoring.
Priced at Rs 2,799, Mport Space is available across major online and offline retail channels in India.
Lyne Originals launches Startup Series power banks starting at Rs 599
Lyne Originals has expanded its power accessories lineup with three new models under its Startup Series. The company has introduced Startup-35, Startup-36, and Startup-37 power banks, targeting everyday smartphone users looking for affordable backup charging options .
Startup-35 features a 10,000 mAh battery with up to 17 W output, dual USB ports, and Micro and Type-C input support. Startup-36 increases capacity to 20,000 mAh while retaining 17 W output and dual USB ports, adding over temperature protection for safety.
Startup-37, also known as PowerBox 24 Pro, focuses on faster charging. It offers a 10,000 mAh battery with up to 33 W output and supports QC and PD charging protocols. It includes two USB ports and one Type-C input and output port, along with temperature control features.
The power banks are available through offline retail outlets across India. Pricing starts at Rs 599 for Startup-35, Rs 749 for Startup-37, and Rs 899 for Startup-36.
Altos and Industry.AI launch YodaEdge platform for on premises industrial AI in India
Altos Computing, part of the Acer Group, has partnered with Industry.AI to launch YodaEdge, an edge AI platform aimed at accelerating artificial intelligence adoption across Indian manufacturing and infrastructure sectors . The platform is designed to run AI workloads locally, reducing reliance on cloud infrastructure.
YodaEdge combines Industry.AI’s Orion industrial AI platform with Altos edge optimised servers powered by NVIDIA accelerated computing. The system follows an on premises architecture, intended to address concerns around latency, data security, and data localisation.
The companies say the platform supports use cases such as computer vision based safety monitoring, predictive maintenance, and AI driven knowledge assistants for factory floors. By processing data at the edge, YodaEdge is positioned to enable real time decision making in industrial environments.
The initiative also targets small and medium enterprises, aiming to simplify deployment and reduce implementation timelines. As AI adoption expands in India’s manufacturing clusters, edge based systems like YodaEdge could play a growing role in operational automation.