Headphone Zone and KZ Launch Ground-Up Co-Branded IEM at Rs.1999
The Thunder is a completely new hybrid IEM designed from scratch, marking the first time Headphone Zone and KZ have built a product without basing it on an existing model
Mumbai, Feb 2026 -- Headphone Zone, India's home for audiophiles since 2011, today announced the launch of the Headphone Zone X KZ Thunder, a co-branded hybrid in-ear monitor designed entirely from scratch at a retail price of Rs. 1,999.
Unlike previous collaborations between the two companies, which involved modifying existing KZ models with different tuning or colourways, the Thunder was developed as a new product from the ground up. The IEM features a new faceplate design, a new driver configuration, a new crossover circuit, and a new PCB, none of which exist in any other KZ model.
"I've been selling KZ IEMs for many years at Headphone Zone. We've shipped millions of them across India," said Raghav Somani, Founder and CEO of Headphone Zone. "But every collaboration until now was based on something that already existed. The Thunder is the first time we've built something completely new together. It's the KZ IEM I'm most proud of."
Apple’s Global March 4 Event: A multi city product showcase
It is reported that on March 4, 2026, Apple will have a multi-location "special Apple Experience" event that will start at 9 AM EST (7:30 PM IST) in New York, which will be broadcast simultaneously in Shanghai and London--a worldwide show with no formal fanfare. According to leaks, the star of the iPhone 17e launch is the C1X modem that will enable iPhones as cheap as Dynamic Island to use blazing 5G, and be able to charge wirelessly with MagSafe (Rs50,000). Expect M5 MacBook Air among ordinary power users, M5 Pro/Max MacBook Pro with AI boosts, and the most audacious offer of Apple: a sub-1000 (Rs90,700) low-cost MacBook based on A18 Pro silicon and in playful colours: yellow, green, and blue. The targeted audience of this low-end laptop is students who need a small screen under 13 inches, who can afford challenging the Chromebooks, yet they can maintain the macOS smoothness. Invites are going to be falling, and speculations will become reality, so follow a live coverage.