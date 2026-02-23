Tech Update Of The Day

Mumbai Indians and BookMyShow Live launch The MIX fan festival in Mumbai
Mumbai Indians has partnered with BookMyShow Live’s BrandLabs to launch The MIX, a two day fan experiential festival scheduled for March 21 and 22, 2026 at Jio World Garden, Mumbai. The event is positioned as an extension of the franchise’s engagement strategy beyond cricket, blending sport, music, and live entertainment into a single platform.
The MIX brings music and cricket culture together
The lineup includes international electronic duo CamelPhat and Dutch act Mr. Belt & Wezol, alongside Indian artists Divine, Nucleya, and Sanju Rathod. Additional performers include Suggahunny, Hamshyre, and GauriWho. Organisers say the festival aims to connect with younger audiences through live performances, merchandise drops, and brand led experiences.
Co produced by Mumbai Indians and BookMyShow Live, The MIX reflects a broader trend where sports franchises expand into lifestyle driven events to strengthen fan communities outside match days.
Tickets for the inaugural edition are currently available exclusively on BookMyShow.
Keysight unveils Infiniium XR8 oscilloscopes for faster high-speed validation
Keysight Technologies has launched the Infiniium XR8 real-time oscilloscopes, designed to accelerate high-speed digital validation and compliance testing. The new platform targets engineers working with evolving standards such as USB, DisplayPort, and DDR, where higher data rates and tighter margins are increasing test complexity.
The XR8 features a redesigned hardware architecture with new front-end ASIC technology and an integrated ADC and DSP engine to improve signal integrity and timing accuracy. Keysight reports intrinsic jitter as low as 13 fs rms and noise below 130 µV at 8 GHz bandwidth, supporting precise validation of modern high-speed interfaces.
Powered by the Infiniium 2026 software platform, the XR8 improves acquisition, analysis, and reporting speeds by up to three times, helping reduce validation cycles. A compact mechanical design lowers power consumption, improves thermal efficiency, and reduces acoustic noise, making it suitable for dense lab environments and space-constrained setups.