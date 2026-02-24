Tech Update Of The Day

Rainbow Six Mobile launches worldwide on Android and iOS with 5v5 PvP modes
Ubisoft has officially launched Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Mobile worldwide, bringing the tactical shooter franchise to Android and iOS devices as a free to play title.
Developed by Ubisoft Montreal with support from multiple co development studios, Rainbow Six Mobile adapts the core Siege formula for mobile. Players compete in 5v5 Player vs Player matches across modes such as Bomb, Bomb Rush, and Team Deathmatch. The gameplay retains key elements of the franchise, including destructible environments, operator gadgets, and coordinated attack and defense strategies.
The mobile version features more than 20 Operators, including Ash, Mute, and Dokkaebi, along with maps such as Bank, Border, Clubhouse, Oregon, and Villa. It also introduces mobile exclusive maps including Restaurant and Summit. Ranked, Quick Play, and Private matches are available at launch.
The first global season, Operation Sand Wraith, introduces a new Operator, Deimos, and a desert themed update, marking the start of ongoing seasonal content for the mobile platform.
Lenovo expands ThinkEdge portfolio with next generation AI edge systems
Lenovo has unveiled a new generation of ThinkEdge edge computing devices designed to support AI driven workloads closer to operations. The updated lineup includes the ThinkEdge SE10n Gen 2, SE30n Gen 2, SE60n Gen 2, and the SE50a industrial all in one Panel PC.
Powered by Intel Core processors, with select models featuring integrated AI accelerators, the systems target real time analytics, computer vision, and predictive maintenance across industries such as manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and transportation. The SE60n Gen 2 supports up to 97 TOPS of AI performance, while the SE10n and SE30n models function as compact, fanless gateways for data capture and lightweight edge analytics.
Availability begins in select global markets from April 2026, depending on the model.
Apple reportedly exploring AI wearables built around visual intelligence
Apple is said to be developing a new category of AI powered wearable devices centered on what it calls “Visual Intelligence,” according to a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The move signals a shift in how the company plans to compete in the AI space.
Visual Intelligence, first introduced on the iPhone 16 Pro in 2024, allows users to capture images or screenshots and query them using tools such as ChatGPT or reverse image search. The reported next step involves building dedicated visual AI models that can interpret surroundings and take contextual actions through wearable hardware.
Unlike rivals such as Google, OpenAI, and Anthropic, Apple is not focused on building the largest foundation models or massive data centers. Instead, the company is positioning its devices as delivery platforms for AI services, leveraging its installed base of over a billion users.
Apple is also expected to unveil multiple new products in early March, potentially through a staggered announcement strategy.
Today’s Wordle answer for February 24 revealed as BUYER
Wordle players tackling puzzle #1711 on Tuesday, February 24, were greeted with one of the easier challenges in recent weeks. The five letter solution for the day was “BUYER,” a commonly used word referring to someone who pays for a product or service.
Clues for the puzzle indicated that the word started with the letter B, contained two vowels, and had no repeated letters. The relatively straightforward meaning and structure made it more accessible compared to some recent, trickier entries.
Wordle continues to maintain its daily popularity by offering varied difficulty levels rather than steadily increasing complexity. While some puzzles can stump players for hours, others, like today’s, can be solved in just a few attempts.
The New York Times, which owns Wordle, recently reintroduced select older words into rotation, though recent answers are unlikely to repeat in the near future.