Tech Update of the Day

AceCloud adds NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPUs to its cloud platform in India
AceCloud has introduced NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs on its cloud platform, becoming one of the early providers in India to offer NVIDIA’s latest generation data center GPUs . The GPUs are available from AceCloud’s data centers in Noida, Mumbai, and Atlanta, serving customers in India and the US.
The addition expands AceCloud’s GPU portfolio to support AI model development, real time rendering, video processing, medical imaging, financial simulations, and other compute intensive workloads. The GPUs are offered through on demand cloud instances managed on AceCloud’s infrastructure, allowing enterprises to scale based on workload needs.
The launch comes amid rising demand for production grade AI deployments in India. AceCloud reports significant growth in GPU workloads as enterprises move beyond pilot projects to sustained AI operations, with customers spanning healthcare, retail, financial services, and technology sectors.
ARC Raiders Shrouded Sky update adds hurricane events and new ARC enemies
Embark Studios has rolled out Shrouded Sky, one of the biggest updates yet for ARC Raiders, introducing dynamic weather, new enemies, and balance changes that could reshape the game’s meta.
The headline addition is the Hurricane map condition, a timed event that joins Electromagnetic Storm and Cold Snap. During hurricanes, debris damages shields, wind alters projectile paths, and players must adapt to shifting headwinds and tailwinds. A new weather monitoring system supports these environmental changes.
Two new ARC enemies have been added. The Comet is a fast moving spherical robot that chases players before detonating, while the Firefly is a heavily armored flying drone equipped with flamethrowers.
The Dam Battlegrounds map has been updated, and players now have access to a free raider deck and an Expedition window. Customization also expands with facial hair options, while weapons such as the Stitcher, Venator, and Kettle have been nerfed, and Jupiter and Aphelion have been buffed.