Tech Update Of The Day

This new Acerpure AC claims to cool at 58 degrees and slash power bills with 7 in 1 control
Acerpure India has expanded its air conditioning portfolio with the launch of seven new Chill Neo Split Inverter AC models, targeting Indian households preparing for peak summer demand. The new lineup is available in 1 ton, 1.5 ton, and 2 ton capacities, with both 3 Star and 5 Star variants compliant with the 2026 ISEER energy rating standards.
The Chill Neo series is designed to operate in ambient temperatures of up to 58 degrees Celsius. The units use 100% copper condenser and evaporator coils for heat transfer and durability. An integrated DOC sensor system monitors internal temperature parameters to support stable performance.
Key features include a 7 in 1 Convertible cooling mode, allowing users to adjust capacity based on room size and occupancy. An Ice Blast Mode enables rapid cooling by running the system at full capacity. Select models also support 4 way swing for wider airflow distribution.
The range includes Self Clean functionality and removable filters for easier maintenance. Pricing starts at Rs 29,990, with availability across major online and offline retail platforms in India.
Logitech Rally Board 65 aims to simplify hybrid meetings with all in one 65 inch collaboration display
Logitech has unveiled the Rally Board 65, a 65 inch all in one video collaboration device designed to reduce the complexity of hybrid meeting setups by integrating video, audio, and interactive touch into a single unit .
The device supports Android, PC, and bring your own device modes, and works with platforms such as Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Google Meet. It can be mounted in meeting rooms or placed on a mobile cart for flexible deployment. The 4K display is paired with AI powered features including RightSight 2 and RightSound 2 for framing and audio clarity. Camera Zone and Mic Zone settings allow administrators to define specific visual and audio boundaries.
Rally Board 65 also includes sensors to detect room occupancy and monitor environmental factors such as temperature, humidity, and CO2 levels. Data integrates with Logitech Sync for centralized management.
The device will be available through authorized channels at a starting price of $6,999.
Google Gemini on Android adds task automation, expanded scam detection, and smarter Circle to Search
Google has rolled out a new set of Gemini powered features for Android, headlined by a beta tool that can automate select multi step tasks directly on a user’s phone. The update allows Gemini to carry out actions such as ordering a ride or food delivery, marking one of Google’s most direct pushes into AI driven task automation.
The automation feature is currently limited. It works with select food, grocery, and rideshare apps, and is available only through the Gemini app on devices such as the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy S26 series. The rollout begins in the U.S. and Korea. Google says tasks require explicit user commands and run inside a secure virtual window with restricted app access. Users can monitor progress in real time and stop actions if needed.
Google is also expanding Gemini powered scam detection for calls and texts on supported Pixel and Galaxy devices in select markets. Meanwhile, Circle to Search can now identify multiple items on screen at once, broadening its visual search capability. The updates reflect Google’s steady expansion of Gemini across Android.