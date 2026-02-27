Subscribe
ad_close_btn

Powered by :

Advertisment
News News

Tech Update Of The Day

From AI fireworks to stealthy hardware shifts and digital policy pivots, the tech world never hits pause. Stay ahead with the sharpest updates, quirkiest turns, and boldest moves today’s tech pulse is anything but average.

author-image
PCQ Bureau
New Update
Tech Update Of The Day

GTA Online adds new drift cars, 3X rewards, and the tiny Shitzu Keitora

Advertisment

Rockstar is turning GTA Online into a drift festival this week, rolling out new Drift Tuning options, boosted rewards, and a compact new vehicle that is already grabbing attention.

Shitzu Keitora joins the drift lineup

The headline addition is the Shitzu Keitora, a small Utility class import now available through Southern San Andreas Super Autos. Despite its size, the Keitora is positioned as a capable drift machine and can be tested for free at the LS Car Meet Test Track.

Poster for the small orange, two-door Shitzu Keitora with a low open-top trunk. Text reads, “Size Matters.”

Drift Tuning Upgrades are now available for the Übermacht Sentinel XS, Vapid Dominator GT, Dinka RT 3000, and the new Keitora. All Drift Tuning upgrades are 30% off this week, and the Declasse Drift Walton L35 returns as a free vehicle.

Advertisment

3X GTA$ and RP on Drift Races

Players can earn 3X GTA$ and RP on all Drift Races, with GTA+ Members earning up to 6X through March 4. Completing three Drift Races unlocks a bonus GTA$100,000 and the Bright Manor Racing Suit.

Yuanbao Collectible poster featuring an ornate golden ornament.

Additional bonuses include 5X LS Car Meet Reputation, 2X rewards on Weed Sell Missions, and multiple vehicle discounts across the in-game marketplace.

Advertisment

Stay connected with us through our social media channels for the latest updates and news!

Follow us:
Advertisment