Tech Update Of The Day

GTA Online adds new drift cars, 3X rewards, and the tiny Shitzu Keitora
Rockstar is turning GTA Online into a drift festival this week, rolling out new Drift Tuning options, boosted rewards, and a compact new vehicle that is already grabbing attention.
Shitzu Keitora joins the drift lineup
The headline addition is the Shitzu Keitora, a small Utility class import now available through Southern San Andreas Super Autos. Despite its size, the Keitora is positioned as a capable drift machine and can be tested for free at the LS Car Meet Test Track.
Drift Tuning Upgrades are now available for the Übermacht Sentinel XS, Vapid Dominator GT, Dinka RT 3000, and the new Keitora. All Drift Tuning upgrades are 30% off this week, and the Declasse Drift Walton L35 returns as a free vehicle.
3X GTA$ and RP on Drift Races
Players can earn 3X GTA$ and RP on all Drift Races, with GTA+ Members earning up to 6X through March 4. Completing three Drift Races unlocks a bonus GTA$100,000 and the Bright Manor Racing Suit.
Additional bonuses include 5X LS Car Meet Reputation, 2X rewards on Weed Sell Missions, and multiple vehicle discounts across the in-game marketplace.