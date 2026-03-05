Tech Update Of The Day

iQOO Z11x India launch set for March 12 with 7,200mAh battery
iQOO has confirmed that the Z11x smartphone will launch in India on March 12. The device is positioned as an affordable model in the company’s lineup, sitting just above the Lite variant.
One of the headline features is its 7,200mAh battery, which is among the largest in the segment. The company says the phone can deliver up to 40 hours of video playback, 93 hours of music playback, and over 15 hours of gaming on a single charge. The device will also support 44W fast charging and reverse charging.
The iQOO Z11x will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset. According to the company, the processor has achieved an AnTuTu benchmark score of more than one million. The phone will run OriginOS 6 based on Android 16.
A microsite suggests the device will fall in the under Rs 23,000 price segment, with more specifications expected ahead of the launch.
Accenture taps Ookla data to boost AI driven network intelligence
Accenture plans to integrate Ookla’s network intelligence platform to expand how organizations analyze and optimize connectivity infrastructure. Ookla powers widely used tools such as Speedtest, Downdetector, RootMetrics, and Ekahau, which generate large volumes of real world network performance data.
The platform processes more than 250 million consumer initiated tests each month, capturing over 1,000 data attributes per test, including latency, signal strength, device behavior, and user experience metrics.
Accenture intends to combine this data with AI driven analytics to help telecom operators, cloud providers, and enterprises manage 5G, Wi Fi, and edge networks more effectively. The insights can support tasks such as network benchmarking, outage detection, and infrastructure planning while also enabling applications in sectors like banking, utilities, and retail.
Critical Android zero day under active attack patched in March update
Google has released its March 2026 Android security update, patching 129 vulnerabilities including a serious zero day flaw that is already being exploited in targeted attacks.
The vulnerability, tracked as CVE 2026 21385, affects Qualcomm chipsets and involves an integer overflow issue in the graphics component. Security researchers say the flaw could allow attackers to cause memory corruption, bypass security protections, and potentially gain control of affected devices.
The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has added the vulnerability to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities catalog, confirming that it is being used in real world attacks. Federal agencies have been instructed to patch affected systems or stop using vulnerable devices by March 24.
Google says the exploit activity appears limited and targeted, but security experts warn that delays in update rollouts from phone manufacturers and carriers could leave many devices exposed for weeks.
Users are advised to install the latest Android security update as soon as it becomes available on their devices.