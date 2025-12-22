Tech Update Of The Day

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra tipped for February launch as release timeline shifts
Samsung’s Galaxy S26 launch timeline may be changing again. A new leak suggests the Galaxy S26 Ultra and the wider S26 series will be unveiled in February 2026, with retail availability pushed to March, instead of the earlier January window many expected.
The update comes from noted tipster Ice Universe, who claims Samsung will host a Galaxy Unpacked event in February. That would mark a slight shift from recent expectations but still aligns with Samsung’s longer-term pattern. The Galaxy S22, S23, S20 and S10 series were all announced in February, with sales beginning weeks later.
Earlier reports from South Korea had pointed to a late January announcement and February sales, mirroring the Galaxy S25 cycle. The confusion appears to stem from internal changes to the lineup, including reports that Samsung may have dropped or delayed the Galaxy S26 Edge, which was rumored to replace the Plus model.
If the latest information holds, Samsung will return to a familiar rhythm: announce in late February and ship in March. For now, no exact dates have surfaced, but the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s debut looks set for early 2026 rather than the start of the year.
Stuffcool launches Nexi, a compact 3-in-1 foldable Qi2.2 wireless charger
Stuffcool has expanded its charging lineup with the launch of Nexi, a compact 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger designed for Apple users who want to power multiple devices with minimal clutter. Billed as India’s most compact charger in its category, Nexi supports Qi2.2-certified 25W fast wireless charging for iPhone, along with dedicated charging zones for AirPods and Apple Watch .
Weighing just 138 grams, Nexi folds down into a pocket-friendly form, making it suitable for desks, bedside tables, and frequent travel. When unfolded, it becomes a full charging station, capable of charging all three devices simultaneously. The magnetic iPhone pad offers precise alignment, even through MagSafe-compatible cases up to 6.5 mm thick, helping maintain stable charging without repositioning.
Stuffcool says the use of Qi2.2 enables faster and more efficient charging compared to older multi-device wireless chargers, while also improving heat management. Nexi supports iPhone 12 series and newer, Apple Watch Series 1 through 9 including Ultra models, and AirPods with wireless charging cases. It also works with Android devices that support wireless charging.
The charger ships with a BIS-certified 45W PD wall adapter and a Type-C to Type-C cable, ensuring users get full performance out of the box. Nexi is now available on Stuffcool’s website and Amazon India, targeting users looking to replace multiple chargers with a single, travel-ready solution