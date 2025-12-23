Tech Update Of The Day

Xiaomi 17 Ultra launch date and design confirmed ahead of China debut
Xiaomi has officially locked in the launch of its next flagship, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, putting an end to weeks of speculation. The company confirmed via Weibo that the phone will be unveiled in China on December 25, while also offering the first official look at its design and colour options.
The Xiaomi 17 Ultra will arrive in three colours: Black, White, and a new Starry Green variant. The Starry Green model stands out with mineral particles embedded in the rear panel, giving it a metallic, textured finish. Xiaomi’s teasers also confirm a triple rear camera setup, housed in a large circular module.
Design-wise, the phone features a flat display, segmented volume buttons, and a slim 8.29mm profile, suggesting a cleaner, more refined look compared to earlier Ultra models. Internally, the device is expected to run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.
Leaks point to serious camera hardware, including a 1-inch main sensor, a 200MP periscope telephoto, and upgraded Leica optics. While the December 25 event is China-only, Xiaomi is expected to roll out the 17 Ultra globally in the coming months.
UltraProlink launches JOT Pencil 2 universal stylus for iPad and Android devices
UltraProlink has expanded its accessories lineup with the launch of the JOT Pencil 2, a universal stylus designed to work seamlessly across iPads, Android tablets, and smartphones. Aimed at students, professionals, and creatives, the new stylus focuses on simplicity and cross-device compatibility without locking users into a single ecosystem .
The JOT Pencil 2 supports a wide range of iPads, including Pro, Air, and Mini models, along with popular Android tablets from Samsung, Xiaomi, Lenovo, OnePlus, and others. It requires no Bluetooth pairing or companion app. Users can simply power it on and start writing or sketching. The stylus features a 1.5mm precision tip and ships with three interchangeable POM nibs for smoother, paper-like input.
Built from aluminium alloy, the Pencil 2 weighs just 13.3 grams and includes magnetic attachment for compatible iPads. Battery life is rated at up to 10 hours, with fast USB-C charging delivering a full charge in about 30 minutes. Priced at Rs 1,999, the UltraProlink JOT Pencil 2 is now available via UltraProlink’s website and Amazon India, targeting users who switch between multiple screens daily .