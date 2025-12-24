Tech Update Of The Day

iPhone 16 drops to Rs 40,990 in Croma sale with stacked offers
Apple’s iPhone 16 has slipped to one of its lowest prices yet in India, thanks to Croma’s ongoing Cromtastic December Sale. The phone can now be picked up for an effective price of Rs 40,990, but only if buyers stack multiple bank and exchange offers correctly.
The iPhone 16’s official MRP stands at Rs 69,900. Croma is cutting that down through a mix of instant discounts, bank cashback of up to Rs 3,000, and exchange benefits that can go as high as Rs 22,000 when the exchange value and bonus are combined. The final price depends heavily on the condition and model of the old phone being traded in, so not everyone will hit the lowest figure.
At this price, the iPhone 16 becomes a compelling option even with the newer iPhone 17 already on sale. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, Apple’s A18 chip with a 5-core GPU, and a 48MP main camera backed by a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. Battery life is solid, and long-term iOS updates remain a key draw.
The deal runs until January 4, making it one of the strongest iPhone discounts available right now for buyers looking to enter Apple’s ecosystem without paying flagship prices.
Samsung teases CES 2026 showcase with ‘Your Companion to AI Living’ theme
Samsung has offered the first glimpse of its CES 2026 plans, unveiling a teaser for The First Look 2026 event that signals a deeper push into everyday AI experiences. Released on December 23, the short video reveals the theme “Your Companion to AI Living,” positioning Samsung as a constant, intelligent presence across homes, devices, and services .
The teaser uses flowing lights and abstract lines to form silhouettes of upcoming products, hinting at new innovations where AI works quietly in the background rather than as a standalone feature. The visuals culminate at Wynn Las Vegas, the venue for The First Look, reinforcing the idea of AI seamlessly connecting Samsung’s entire ecosystem.
The First Look 2026 will take place on January 4 at 7 p.m. PST, two days before CES officially opens. Samsung executives including TM Roh, SW Yong, and Cheolgi Kim are expected to outline how AI will shape customer experiences across TVs, displays, home appliances, and connected devices.
Following the keynote, Samsung will host tech forums from January 5 to 6 covering AI, home appliances, and design, before CES wraps up on January 7. With this early teaser, Samsung is clearly framing CES 2026 as less about flashy hardware and more about how AI fits naturally into daily life.