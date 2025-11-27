Tech Update Of The Day

Minecraft sets December 9 launch date for Mounts of Mayhem update

Minecraft has confirmed that Mounts of Mayhem will officially launch on December 9, 2025, bringing a chaotic mix of new mobs, mounts and a spear-based combat overhaul to both Java and Bedrock Edition.

The update introduces three hostile mounted mobs built for fast, high-pressure encounters. The camel husk, the tallest of the bunch, arrives with two riders: a spear-equipped husk and a new mob called the parched, which fires arrows of Weakness. In the oceans, players will find zombie nautiluses, each ridden by a drowned wielding a trident and featuring a rumored rare variant. Completing the lineup is the zombie horse, now spawning naturally at night with a zombie rider.

Players will also get access to the new spear, craftable in multiple tiers from wood to Netherite. It supports quick jabs and a charge attack that increases in power with movement speed. A new Lunge enchantment adds a burst of momentum strong enough to knock riders off their mounts.

Alongside the undead challengers, players can choose their own mount, from the newly improved horse, which now swims and supports Netherite armor, to the versatile nautilus for underwater travel. With mounted combat, new mobs and a fresh weapon system, Mounts of Mayhem is shaping up to be one of Minecraft’s most action-heavy updates in years.

S8UL teams up with iQOO as title sponsor for Pokémon UNITE and MOBA Legends rosters

S8UL Esports has signed iQOO as the title sponsor for its Pokémon UNITE and MOBA Legends 5v5 rosters, strengthening a long-standing partnership as the organisation expands across more competitive titles . The deal will see both teams compete under the iQOO S8UL banner, with players training on performance-focused iQOO smartphones.

The tie-up arrives ahead of a packed 2026 season. S8UL’s dominant Pokémon UNITE squad, led by Manmohan Singh (AllMight), has won three regional championships and will compete next at the Pokémon UNITE Asia Champions League India on November 29. The newly signed MOBA Legends 5v5 lineup brings experience from top community events, with in-game leader Apex having previously played at the MLBB Mid Season Cup.

The partnership follows a milestone year for S8UL, which became the first Indian organisation selected for the Esports World Cup’s Club Partner Program and won multiple content awards. iQOO’s branding will feature on team jerseys as it deepens its investment in India’s esports ecosystem.

Samsung kicks off final stretch of Black Friday deals with major TV, appliance and gaming discounts

Samsung has entered the last week of its Black Friday sale, rolling out some of its strongest year-end discounts across TVs, appliances and gaming monitors as the holiday shopping rush peaks. The company says the offers run until December 1, 2025, or while stocks last.

The headline deals include the 75-inch QN70F 4K Neo QLED Mini LED Vision AI TV, now priced at R19,999 with a R10,000 saving, and the 85-inch QN70F, which drops to R29,999 with R15,000 off. Samsung is also cutting prices on popular home appliances such as the 19kg AI Top Load Washer at R7,999 and the 630L Bespoke French Door Fridge at R39,999.

Gamers can pick up the 27-inch G40B Odyssey 240Hz monitor for R3,999 and the 25-inch model for R3,499. Select wall-mount air conditioners are also discounted. Samsung says the sale is aimed at shoppers upgrading entertainment setups or preparing homes for the festive season, marking one of its final major promotions of the year.

Stuffcool launches Blue Friday Sale with big deals on charging gear

Stuffcool has kicked off its Blue Friday Sale, offering major deals on fast-charging accessories and debuting new products across its charging ecosystem. The sale highlights next-gen tech such as multi-port GaN chargers, Qi2.2 wireless chargers, MagSafe powerbanks and AVS-compatible accessories designed for safer, more efficient charging.

This year’s lineup focuses on compact high-output GaN solutions for laptops and phones, improved wireless chargers with better alignment and stability, and a refreshed range of magnetic and high-capacity powerbanks built for travel and everyday use.

Shoppers can also unlock limited-time offers, including 15% off (up to ₹300) on select items and a free Stuffcool tote bag on orders above ₹5,000. Special pricing spans powerbanks, wall chargers, wireless pads, and Type-C gear. By combining new launches with essential accessories, the Blue Friday Sale aims to give users an easy way to upgrade charging setups or build a complete kit ahead of the holidays. All deals are live now at Stuffcool’s Blue Friday page.

JUST CORSECA enters home audio segment with two new soundbar systems

JUST CORSECA has expanded its audio portfolio with the launch of two home theatre soundbars, marking its entry into the home entertainment category in India . The new JC Sonic Bar (JST 648) and JC Sound Shack Plus (JST 646) are built to deliver powerful sound, deeper bass and broad device compatibility for everyday home use.

The JC Sonic Bar offers 200W RMS output with a 120W soundbar and 80W dedicated subwoofer, while the Sound Shack Plus delivers 160W RMS with a 90W soundbar and 60W subwoofer. Both feature 2.2-channel setups, Bluetooth v5.0, and multiple wired inputs including HDMI ARC, coaxial, USB and AUX. The Sound Shack Plus adds FM and TF card support for added flexibility.

With compact, minimal designs and dedicated deep-bass subwoofers, the systems aim to enhance movies, music and gaming across TVs, laptops, projectors and phones. Priced at ₹7,499 for the Sonic Bar and ₹6,499 for the Sound Shack Plus, both models are available via leading online retailers, the brand’s official website and partner stores nationwide.