Tech Update OF The Day: Launches and Updates

-> Launches and Updates
- iPhone 16e: $599 budget smartphone
The iPhone 16e is here. Apple’s new budget phone offers great performance for $599. First update to the entry-level lineup since 2022.
for more info read here-> Iphone 16e
NVIDIA RTX 5000 Series: RTX 5070 and 5060 delayed again, and another new GPU spotted
More delays for the RTX 5070 and 5060, and supply shortages around the corner. But it looks like the RTZ 5050 has been found in two HP Victus 15s, so a new budget gaming GPU is coming soon.
OnePlus Watch: Sleep Apnea Detection System Approved by the FDA
OnePlus is seeking approval from the FDA for the first sleep apnea detection watch.
- Volvo ES90: AI-powered safety and autonomous driving
The ES90 will have AI and Nvidia for safety and autonomous driving.
- Samsung Galaxy Ring: A simple wellness tracker
Samsung launches the Galaxy Ring, a health-focused, minimalist fitness tracker worn on the wrist.
- LG UltraGear Monitor: Eye care gaming
The new UltraGear monitor from LG is gaming with next-gen eye care technology.