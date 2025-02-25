Tech Update of the Day: iQOO Neo 10R to Launch, AI Breakthroughs, Cyber Threats & Game-Changing Innovations!

-> Cybercriminals Exploit Cracked Total Commander to Spread LummaC2 Malware
AhnLab's security intelligence center discovered a cyberattack in which the LummaC2 malware masqueraded as a cracked version of Total Commander. The malicious installer presented itself to users searching for illegal downloads after multiple redirections. The malware obfuscated in NSIS and AutoIt scripts collects browser credentials. It has access to email accounts and cryptocurrency wallets. The stolen data is sent to the C2 servers, posing a high risk to companies. User endpoints should be secured from unauthorized installs from pirated software, enabling endpoint security solutions and monitoring downloads from official websites.
-> Indegene Launches Cortex, a Generative AI Platform for Life Sciences
February 24, 2025, Bengaluru, India: Indegene launched Cortex, the industry's specific generative AI platform for life sciences. Cortex, a life sciences leader, helps in the optimization of content workflows, medical writing improvements, and acceleration of MLR reviews with enterprise-grade governance. It fuses knowledge graphs, multi-agent orchestration, and flexible AI models for quicker, more accurate, and lower-risk outcomes. Cortex is recognized by HFS Research and Everest Group for its impactful capability in helping organizations raise scale GenAI efficiently.
-> Lenovo Unveils ThinkSystem V4 Servers with Intel Xeon 6 for AI-Powered Data Centers
February 25, 2025 - Lenovo was launching a new range of ThinkSystem V4 servers with Intel Xeon 6 processors. They offer over 6x the compute performance and 2x the memory bandwidth for AI workloads. This family of ultra-dense and energy-efficient solutions combines Neptune liquid cooling to deliver the most performance for the lowest power. Models like SR630 V4, SR650 V4, and SR650a V4 are for AI, cloud, and high-performance computing applications. AI-powered management via XClarity One will make the system more viable and efficient. Lenovo is pushing the boundaries of AI transformation with flexible, scalable, and sustainable data center solutions.
-> Qualcomm Launches Snapdragon X Platform to Expand AI PC Accessibility in India
Feb 25, 2025 - Qualcomm announces Snapdragon X for the new AI Copilot+ PCs now, rolling out in India. Under this, ASUS Vivobook 16 and Zenbook A14 start pre-orders at Rs 65,990 each as India’s first Snapdragon X laptops. Qualcomm has also launched its first offline Snapdragon Experience Zone at Croma, Mumbai, and Flipkart. Minutes promises to deliver devices within 10 minutes. Snapdragon will change the game of affordable high-performance AI computing with 45 TOPS AI performance, multi-day battery life, and 5G/Wi-Fi 7 never-before-seen connectivity.
-> iQOO Neo 10R to Launch on March 11 with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 and 90FPS Gaming
iQOO is launching its flagship-level gaming smartphone, iQOO Neo 10R, on March 11. With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and an AnTuTu score of over 1.7 million, it promises 90 FPS gameplay for 5 hours nonstop. It has a 6043 mm² vapor cooling system and 2000 Hz instant touch sampling for a super smooth gaming experience.
India’s thinnest (7.98mm) 6400mAh battery with 80W fast charging, a 1.5K AMOLED screen, and a 50-megapixel Sony portrait camera. Two beautiful color options Raging Blue and Moon Knight Titanium. iQOO Neo 10R means power, finesse, and efficiency for gamers.