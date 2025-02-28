Tech Update of the Day: Tencent Unveils Hunyuan Turbo S, India’s Gaming Boom: $5B by 2025

-> Tencent Unveils Hunyuan Turbo S, Challenging DeepSeek in AI Race
Shenzhen, China—February 28, 2025: Tencent has revealed the Hunyuan Turbo S, the apparent performance upgrade of its predecessor, DeepSeek. This loud and bold move is Tencent's entry into the AI battlefield that has already seen diplomatic skirmishes between DeepSeek V3 and R1 in China. Hunyuan Turbo S promises that it will now have GSM-modeled applications in that context and that it will be the new record setter in AI processing speed and efficiency. With the US-China AI war going quiet, Tencent's latest move may rattle all of its rivals into a whole new order.
Bitmap Bureau Announces Terminator 2D: No Fate
Bitmap Bureau and Reef Entertainment have announced the release of Terminator 2D: No Fate, a side-scrolling action game inspired by T2: Judgement Day. As Sarah Connor, T-800, and future John Connor, fight your way through Skynet forces throughout time. Launch a large-scale battle on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on September 5, 2025. Classic arcade action gameplay, just like any other action game from the 90s, promises to provide an experience that is fueled by nostalgia and catered to the fans of Terminator and retro gamers alike.
India's Gaming Industry Set to Cross USD 5 Billion by 2025
India’s gaming industry is expected to become a USD 5 billion+ industry with a CAGR of 28-30% and has grown rapidly in some areas. It will be a global leader in mobile games, AI, fantasy sports, and esports. The ultra-wealthy console and ultra-fast storage are giving an experience of high quality. WD_BLACK Cup is coming with a new breed of professionals who are innovating gaming through AI. The openness to other next-gen gaming is growing, and the era of rapid growth for the gaming industry is now grabbing not only gamers and developers but also investors.