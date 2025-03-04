Tech Update of the Day: Rockstar Grows, Jio's AI Leap, and Lightstorm’s Network Revolution

-> Rockstar Expands: Video Games Deluxe Becomes Rockstar Australia
Rockstar Games acquired Video Games Deluxe, based in Sydney, and renamed it Rockstar Australia. L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files and Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy —the Definitive Edition are among several projects the two have worked on together. It made founder Brendan McNamara ecstatic to join the massive globally connected family of Rockstar. Jennifer Kolbe also welcomed the acquisition, given the longstanding partnership. With GTA VI and other major next-gen titles on the way, Rockstar has an ambitious 2025 plan for growth towards Take-Two Interactive.
-> Lightstorm & Nokia Unveil AI-Powered Network Twin
4 March 2025, New Delhi – Lightstorm is launching the Twin of Digitalization for a cognitive-network operation center on top of the Nokia Network Services Platform (NSP) and Digital Operations suite. With AI support, this solution will combine Meta’s Llama 3.X to bring process maturity with visibility, predictive and prescriptive analytics, and operation optimization.
The joint solution will allow for automatic failure detection, real-time monitoring, and automatic self-optimizing network management to reduce downtime and increase service reliability. “This next-gen platform is going to change the way we operate the network for good,” said Lalit Chowdhary, CTO, Lightstorm, as it is expected to be available in a few months to give telecom operators an intelligent network automation solution in a box.
-> Jio, AMD, Cisco & Nokia Build AI-Powered Telecom Future
JPL, AMD, Cisco, and Nokia have partnered to develop the Open Telecom Artificial Intelligence Platform in Barcelona on March 3, 2025. This platform's goal is to give telecom operations efficiencies, security, and automation by combining agentic AI with LLMs, SMLMs, and various other machine learning strategies to come up with a whole new way of implementing the operations at telecom.
"Jio in this initiative is set to be the world's first open reference architecture for a real-time AI-automated, self-managing network," said Matt Oommen, Group CEO of Jio.