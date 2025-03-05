Tech Update of the Day: Beeline Under Attack, TECNO Goes AI, Samsung Opens Pre-Orders

-> Beeline Under Siege: Second Cyberattack in Weeks Disrupts Services!
Beeline has been hit by the second major cyber attack in three weeks, and 44 million subscribers can’t access their IT systems and online services. According to Beeline’s Telegram announcement, the DDoS attack doesn’t affect customer data, but customers can’t access account management features. The same attacks on VTB Bank and MegaFon are happening in parallel with the overall cyber pandemic in Russia. Experts are exposing the cyber bugs hiding in the cracks of critical infrastructure. The company is working to restore the system and assess cybersecurity measures to make the next attacks harder.
-> TECNO Unveils AI-Powered Innovations at MWC 2025
New Delhi, 5th March 2025 - TECNO at MWC Barcelona 2025 surprised everyone by launching an AI Ecosystem Product Launch with the CAMON 40 series, MEGABOOK S14 laptop, and TECNO AI Glasses Pro. These AI-enabled devices are designed to bridge the digital divide in emerging markets, intelligent imaging, seamless productivity, next-generation smart glasses, etc. TECNO, along with MediaTek and Google Cloud, has formed DXOMARK and Qualcomm to power AI experiences. Features an ultralight 2.8K OLED laptop with real-time AI translation in 100+ languages through AI One-Tap FlashSnap.
-> Samsung Opens Pre-Reserve for Galaxy Book5 Series in India
Samsung has started pre-booking of its Galaxy Book5 Series, including Galaxy Book5 360, Galaxy Book5 Pro, and Galaxy Book5 Pro 360. AI-powered devices are powered by Intel’s Lunar Lake processors designed for Galaxy AI and Co-Pilot+ PC to give users maximum productivity and creativity. AI Select brings file searching to your fingertips, and Photo Remaster feels like an advanced level in image editing. Connectivity is enhanced with Galaxy-centric features like Phone Link, Quick Share, Multi-control, and Samsung Knox for security. Consumers can pre-book the Galaxy Book5 Series at Samsung.com, digital Samsung Smart Cafés, or select retail stores till March 10, 2025, and get early access worth around INR 5,000.