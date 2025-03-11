Tech Update of the Day: India's First Fast-Charging EV Bike and Agora's AI Kit

Raptee.HV’s T30 Becomes India’s First EV Bike with CCS2 Car Charging
Raptee.HV’s T30 has become India’s first electric two-wheeler certified for CCS2 fast charging, a standard used by electric cars. Approved by ARAI, this high-voltage motorcycle offers industry-leading charging speeds, performance on par with 300cc ICE bikes, and an 8-year battery warranty.
Since its launch in October 2024, the T30 has garnered over 8,000 registrations, helping Raptee.HV meet its first-year sales target of $25 million. Deliveries will begin in Chennai and Bangalore this year, with the company also seeking $19 million in funding to accelerate expansion.
Agora Unveils Conversational AI Kit for Smart Toys and IoT Devices
Agora, Inc. has introduced the ConvoAI Device Kit, a new AI-powered solution designed to enhance voice interactions in IoT devices and smart toys.
Developed in collaboration with chip-maker Beken, this toolkit enables ultra-low latency voice communication and real-time dialogue processing. Robopoet, a leading toy manufacturer, is leveraging Agora’s technology in its AI companion robot, Fuzzoo, which was unveiled at Mobile World Congress.
"Agora’s AI makes human-machine interaction more natural," said Yuna Pan, CTO of Robopoet.
With this innovation, Agora is pushing the boundaries of interactive AI, redefining entertainment, education, and emotional support in smart devices.
-
Mar 11, 2025 16:26 IST
AMD Unveils 5th Gen EPYC Embedded Processors for High-Performance Edge Computing
AMD has launched its 5th Gen EPYC Embedded 9005 Series processors, delivering enhanced performance, efficiency, and long-term reliability for networking, storage, and industrial edge applications.
Powered by the “Zen 5” architecture, these processors support up to 192 cores, 6TB of DDR5 memory, and 160 PCIe Gen5 lanes, offering industry-leading compute density and power efficiency. Cisco and IBM are among the first to adopt these chips for next-gen platforms.
Early access customers are currently sampling the processors, with full production shipments expected in Q2 2025.
-
Mar 11, 2025 11:48 IST
Fake Review Networks Are Manipulating eCommerce—Here’s How
Fraudulent review schemes are flooding eCommerce platforms, misleading buyers and giving dishonest sellers an unfair edge. A recent investigation reveals sellers and marketing agencies are using WhatsApp and Telegram groups to orchestrate fake five-star ratings through refund-for-review scams and “empty box deals.”
These tactics erode consumer trust and hurt ethical businesses. India’s Consumer Protection Act and eCommerce Rules prohibit such deceptive practices, but enforcement remains a challenge. Experts urge platforms to crack down on fake reviews and educate shoppers on spotting manipulation to restore fairness in online shopping.
-
Mar 11, 2025 11:43 IST
X Faces Global Outages Amid Alleged Cyber Attack
X, formerly Twitter, experienced widespread outages, with owner Elon Musk attributing the disruption to a "massive cyber attack" by a "large, coordinated group and/or a country."
Check Point Research (CPR) reports that the pro-Palestinian Dark Storm Team, known for DDoS attacks, has claimed responsibility. The group has previously targeted critical infrastructure in the U.S., Israel, and the UAE.
With cyber-attacks rising 44% year-over-year, experts warn of increasing threats to digital platforms. CPR emphasizes the urgent need for stronger cybersecurity measures to protect global communication networks.
-
Mar 11, 2025 11:40 IST
Analog Devices Expands CodeFusion Studio for Enhanced Development and Security
Analog Devices, Inc. has introduced an upgraded CodeFusion Studio System Planner, designed to streamline resource allocation and accelerate software development for intelligent edge applications.
The company also launched its Data Provenance Software Development solution, which ensures data integrity and trust throughout its lifecycle. "Developers face increasing complexity, and our expanded offerings provide the efficiency and security they need," said Rob Oshana, Senior VP at ADI.
Early access kits and software downloads will be available on April 25 at developer.analog.com, with further AI and ML integrations planned.